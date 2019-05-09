It boggles the mind why parties ignore potential votes in the taverns

It was George Jean Nathan who opined many years ago that "bad officials are elected by good citizens who do not vote".

These words will be ringing at the back of my mind on Wednesday when I visit my polling station to cast my vote in the national and provincial elections. This is despite my misgivings about what the political players have to offer by way of implementing their promises contained in their illegible manifestos.

For starters, not a single politician bothered to campaign at my favourite tavern. Considering the multitudes that frequent these dens of merrymaking, you'd think a smart politician would make the time to buy a round and engage tipplers. Where drinks flow, politics and sports always take centre stage.

To demonstrate the pride of place taverns hold in communities, have you noticed that they remain untouched when residents go on a rampage during service delivery protests? A foreigner-owned tuckshop may be looted, a clinic and library gutted, but a shebeen is always left untouched. The people know that even in the depths of misery, they need a place to drown their sorrows.

An enterprising pastor even found Gabola Church to save the souls of boozers. The whiskey-fuelled services held in bars have become popular as patrons are allowed a sip throughout the sermon. The church has allowed drinkers space to worship without being judged. I hope politicians are taking lessons but considering the pain the government has meted on us through sin taxes, I'm not holding my breath.

By the time you get your hands on your favourite Sunday newspaper today, two main political parties will be holding massive rallies at stadiums around Joburg in a last charm offensive to the voters. The EFF will fill up Orlando Stadium with their red berets while the governing ANC will paint FNB Stadium black, green and gold for their traditional Siyanqoba rally.