My baby-bottom face is a blessing in disguise given the yuck in beards

I have many weaknesses but being a germophobe is not one of them. I am careful where I dunk my doughnuts, but I refuse to obsess about those minute critters whose mission is apparently to kill all of us.

Many aeons ago, I was infected with fungal foot as a result of using the communal shower without wearing slippers at a boarding school.

As you would know, fungi is a stubborn bacteria and for years I've suffered the indignity of flesh peeling off the soles of my feet. In the company of the ignoramuses, flesh peeling off is a sign of leprosy.

In a worse-case scenario, fungal foot can cost you a date or rather the happy-ending part of a date.

Believe me, smelly feet have nothing on fungal foot in sending a one-night stand scampering off in fright. Okay, maybe it ranks up there with halitosis, but I do not have much experience in that area.

Take it from me, you don't want to have to explain yourself to a date who recoils at the sight of flesh peeling off your feet. I shaved off my stubble this week after a hectic long Easter weekend.

I refer to my beard as a stubble because despite my best efforts, it has refused to grow. I also have no moustache to speak of. And, as a result, I have failed to participate in the Movember challenge, wherein men grow their moustache and shave it off to highlight prostate cancer.