Now for the summit for healthy fingernails

The rule of thumb deigned that the voters display their inked thumbs.

Filled with pride at the opportunity to steer the course of the sixth parliament, my fellow countrymen went on a frenzy of thumb exhibition on social media after they voted on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, most of the fingers displayed showed flagrant disregard for personal hygiene.

In my book, only a car mechanic should get away with fingernails filled with sludge.

Considering the oily work they do, it is excusable for a mechanic not to be friends with soap. A mechanic can also be excused for a deformed thumb as a result of an injury when a spanner twist misses.

For the rest of us, there cannot be an excuse to have thumbs that resemble those of hilly billies in Wrong Turn horror movies.

A thumb is undoubtedly a very important appendage and deserving of good care.

Without a thumb, you cannot maintain a proper grip on a cup of tea or even a pen.

As I surveyed the stumps disguised as thumbs on election day, I began to wonder about the condition of the rest of the fingers on their hands. If a thumb could be so disregarded, what chance did the middle finger, the forefinger and the pinkie stand?

I am particularly concerned about the state of the middle finger since apart from making an "up yours" statement when it is raised, it can also be an object of pleasure.

There can be no fingering without the middle finger and fingering requires a clean, well-manicured middle finger.