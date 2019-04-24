Boozers who go behind the wheel give alcohol bad rap

The Easter weekend is the second-most deadly period to be on the road in this country. The increased traffic over this long weekend is a nightmare second only to the festive season.

Despite efforts to highlight road safety, local motorists revel at playing Russian roulette behind the wheel.

To reduce the chances of spilling my beer, I have decided to keep away from the road at this time of the year.

For starters, I am not a goduka (migrant worker) who needs to go "home" for the holidays, nor am I a pilgrim whose God resides in some faraway mountain.

I am staying put in Jozi with my music and braai stand. I have a Bible app should I feel the need to connect with the spirit. Besides, I can still recite the seven words Jesus Christ uttered on the cross that I learnt as a child.

I remember those words as if I was there in Golgotha on the day they nailed him, literally. "Father, forgive them, for they know not what they are doing," comes to mind.

I recall how the earth shook in a tremor at midnight when Jesus gave his last breath. The non-believers scuttled for cover when they realised that indeed Jesus was the Son of God as he had told them all along.

"Today you will be with me in paradise," is another gem he uttered on the cross and many will remember his bloodcurdling appeal: "My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?" Had I been around in those days, I have no doubt I would have been in a pub marinating my senses with ethanol when they lynched him.

What I am saying is that to me and many others, the long weekend is nothing but an excuse to drink.

However, for those who are on the road and behind the wheel, it would be folly to touch a glass. Drinking and driving has given alcohol a bad rap.