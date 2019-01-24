Leftovers will blow away Janu-worry

With the January blues and the festive money spent - you can save on your weekly dishes by using Sunday's leftovers.

With meat, it's important to store correctly - when it's at room temperature (ideally within 90 minutes) pop it in the fridge. You can safely store cooked meat for up to three days in the fridge, or in the freezer for two months.

Make sure that it's fully defrosted before using, and if it's been frozen once, don't refreeze.

Reheat until steaming hot and enjoy

3-4 lamb rump Salad

Left over lamb

1 red onion, very thinly sliced

1 lemon

2-3 large butternut, cubed and steamed

2 bunches asparagus, steamed

200g haloumi, sliced and fried

1 orange, peeled & sliced

¾ cup pine nuts, lightly toasted in a dry pan

Seeds/ jewels from 1/2 a pomegranate

Basil vinaigrette

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tbsp red or white wine vinegar

1/2 cup basil leaves

Juice from 1 orange

3 tsp honey

1 clove garlic, crushed

Method

Preheat the oven to 180

Toss the lamb, butternut, asparagus, red onion, orange slices, half the nuts and half the pomegranate jewels in a bowl with half the vinaigrette.

Arrange on a platter or bowl and add the halloumi. Sprinkle with the remaining nuts and pomegranate, and drizzle with more vinaigrette. Season with salt and pepper before serving.

- You can reach The Lazy Makoti on Twitter and Instagram at @thelazymakoti