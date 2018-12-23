What Mzansi's celebs will be serving on their dinner tables this Christmas

Ever wondered what your favourite celebrities love about Christmas? Or what they will be serving on their dinner tables on this festive day?

I caught up with some of Mzansi's favourites for some inspiration. Newly crowned Mrs South Africa Matapa Rikhotso's favourite Christmas meal has always been dessert.

"The classic jelly and custard will never go out of fashion for me. I also love dikuku le gemer, which seems to taste better at this time of the year, when shared with loved ones."

Daily Thetha's Nicolette Mashile reminisces about having lived in boarding school most of her life, then varsity residence, which meant she missed out on her mother's Sunday lunches.

But on Christmas Day she gets to make up for it.

"Christmas lunch is a huge feast with everything you can expect from a seven colours meal with three different meat options, countless salads and dessert," says the TV host.

Afro-pop singer Musa Sukwene prefers the classic trifle made by his mother. He also looks forward to that famous box of biscuits which always appears December time.

Their appetites inspired this Christmas menu.