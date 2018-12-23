What Mzansi's celebs will be serving on their dinner tables this Christmas
Ever wondered what your favourite celebrities love about Christmas? Or what they will be serving on their dinner tables on this festive day?
I caught up with some of Mzansi's favourites for some inspiration. Newly crowned Mrs South Africa Matapa Rikhotso's favourite Christmas meal has always been dessert.
"The classic jelly and custard will never go out of fashion for me. I also love dikuku le gemer, which seems to taste better at this time of the year, when shared with loved ones."
Daily Thetha's Nicolette Mashile reminisces about having lived in boarding school most of her life, then varsity residence, which meant she missed out on her mother's Sunday lunches.
But on Christmas Day she gets to make up for it.
"Christmas lunch is a huge feast with everything you can expect from a seven colours meal with three different meat options, countless salads and dessert," says the TV host.
Afro-pop singer Musa Sukwene prefers the classic trifle made by his mother. He also looks forward to that famous box of biscuits which always appears December time.
Their appetites inspired this Christmas menu.
Sticky pork belly
Serves: 6
Preparation time: 15mins
Cooking time: 4 hours
Marinade or glaze
¼ cup Hoisin sauce
¼ cup soy sauce
¼ cup honey
2 tbs rice vinegar
2 tbs red chili, finely minced
1 ½ tsp BBQ spice
½ tsp black pepper
1 tsp fresh ginger, grated
Tip: Get a piece of pork belly that is uniform in thickness so it cooks evenly
Instructions
Mix all the ingredients in the marinade together and pour over pork belly in a large zip-lock bag. Marinade in the fridge for two hours or overnight
Preheat oven to 180 degrees. Place the pork belly on a roasting rack and roast for two hours. Check for doneness by poking with a fork which should glide through easily. Reserve the marinade and pour into the smallest saucepan. Slowly simmer on low heat until sauce thickens
Brush layers of glaze onto meat during last hour of roasting every 20 minutes to intensify flavour. Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 15 minutes before slicing to serve.
Christmas peach and passion fruit trifle
Serves 6
Preparation 30 minutes
85 g packet cherry-flavoured jelly
4 passion fruit (granadilla)
Swiss roll, sliced
2 cups ready-made custard
2 cans peaches
2 x 250g can dessert cream
Instructions
Prepare the jelly as per packet directions and chill until set
Place the slices of Swiss roll on the bottom and along the edges of a serving bowl
Spoon the jelly over the Swiss roll then pour over the cream, and layer the peach then the custard.
Top with peach and a generous drizzle of passion fruit pulp and garnish with mint.
I also wanted to include delicious drinks to go with the festivities. Both are non-alcoholic.
Water lemonade
½ medium-sized watermelon
4-5 lemons
1 cup brown sugar
4-6 cups water or sparkling water
Handful fresh mint
Instructions
Scoop watermelon into a blender and blend until liquid.
Strain watermelon through a sieve and discard any watermelon flesh remaining.
Juice the lemons and add it to the watermelon.
Add the water and stir in sugar to sweeten to desired taste.
Serve over ice and garnish with fresh mint leaves and lemon slices.
Virgin mojito
1 litre Sprite
¼ cup lemon
¼ cup sugar syrup
Ice and handful mint
Instructions
Prepare sugar syrup by heating 1½ tablespoons of sugar in ¼ cup water on low-to-medium heat. Let the sugar dissolve completely. Set aside to cool.
Add 8 fresh mint leaves, a tablespoon of the sugar syrup and a tablespoon of lemon juice.
Use a spoon to gently crush or bruise the mint leaves. Top with Sprite and serve immediately.
