Munchies will keep kids busy

School holidays may be over, but children are almost always bored and hungry.

Kill two birds with one stone, this weekend and involve them in preparing delicious but easy treats.

Two-ingredient pizza base

Ingredients

1 ½ cups self-raising flour

1 cup plain yoghurt

¼ cup tomato sauce

Mix flour and yoghurt in a bowl. Transfer to a work surface floured with self-raising flour. Knead dough, adding more flour as needed to keep dough from being too sticky, for 8 to 10 minutes. Cut into 2 equal parts and roll out into thin base. Spray a pan with cooking spray and spread dough to edges of pan

Top the dough round with the tomato sauce and shredded cheese and desired toppings, leaving a 2cm bare border around the edge.

Bake until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbling, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer the pizza to a cutting board and let sit for 5 minutes.