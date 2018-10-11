Munchies will keep kids busy
School holidays may be over, but children are almost always bored and hungry.
Kill two birds with one stone, this weekend and involve them in preparing delicious but easy treats.
Two-ingredient pizza base
Ingredients
1 ½ cups self-raising flour
1 cup plain yoghurt
¼ cup tomato sauce
Mix flour and yoghurt in a bowl. Transfer to a work surface floured with self-raising flour. Knead dough, adding more flour as needed to keep dough from being too sticky, for 8 to 10 minutes. Cut into 2 equal parts and roll out into thin base. Spray a pan with cooking spray and spread dough to edges of pan
Top the dough round with the tomato sauce and shredded cheese and desired toppings, leaving a 2cm bare border around the edge.
Bake until the crust is golden and the cheese is bubbling, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer the pizza to a cutting board and let sit for 5 minutes.
No-bake energy balls
The base is oats, peanut butter and honey, all natural ingredients that are packed with energy and sweetness to satisfy any sweet tooth. You can mix in other things to suit your taste. Not only are they easy to make, but they will be a hit with kids.
Ingredients
1 cup dry oats
¼cup peanut butter
¼cup honey
¼cup dry roasted peanuts
¼ cup colourful sweets (Smarties/M&M's)
¼ cup mini chocolate chips
Dash of salt
1 teaspoon vanilla, optional
In a medium bowl, add all of the ingredients and stir to combine well. The mixture should be a bit sticky. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
Use a table spoon to scoop the cookie ball mixture into your hand. Roll into a ball. Repeat with the remaining mixture. This should make about 14 balls. Store the balls covered in the fridge for up to a week, or in the freezer for much longer.