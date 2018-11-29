Beat the heat this summer

In this heat, just the thought of turning on a stove makes me break into a sweat. The convenience of quick and easy dishes is the solution.

Honey glazed salmon with avo and citrus salsa

4 salmon fillets, boneless and skinless

¼cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼cup honey

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 medium lime cut into wedges

Salt and pepper to taste

Citrus and avo salsa

1 large avocado

1 medium red onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon orange zest

1 large orange, peeled and diced

1 teaspoon lime zest

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon garlic , minced

3 tbsp coriander, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Make the glaze by combining the honey and soy sauce. Stir and set aside. Season both sides of the fish with salt and pepper. Pour the flour into a shallow plate and coat both sides of salmon in flour, shaking off excess flour.

Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick pan over a medium heat. Brush the first side of salmon generously with half of the glaze. Once the oil is hot, add salmon, glazed side down, to the pan.

Sauté salmon on the first side for 3 minutes, turn and sauté second side another 3 minutes. Glaze should be caramelised and salmon should be just cooked through and opaque inside when flaked.

Serve warm with citrus avocado salsa.

For the salsa:

Add all salsa ingredients to a medium bowl and gently toss while seasoning with salt and pepper .

Summer cooking tips.

Braai

What's better than spending time outside with loved ones while lunch/dinner cooks over hot flames with little effort. Add cooling drinks and a pool and this is the perfect way to do all the cooking this summer.

Dinner with no heat

Who says cooking has to involve heat? Leave the stove off and indulge in seasonal produce, prepare lots of salads, chilled soups and fresh, raw dishes. It's also the more healthier option.

Lighter meals

Even if you don't mind the cooking, you don't want to feel weighed down by heavy meals. Prepare lighter versions of your usual dishes, replace heavy starches like pasta and rice with lighter options like cauliflower rice and baby marrow noodles.

Shortcuts

Prep your ingredients - do all the peeling, slicing, dicing and chopping at one time and keep the ingredients refrigerated. When it's time to cook, half the work will already be done.

Meal preps

Make big portions of a meal to freeze and preheat.

- You can reach The Lazy Makoti on Twitter or Instagram @thelazymakoti