Virgin cocktails beat the heat

By Lazy makoti - 12 December 2018 - 14:37
Raspberry peach lemonade.

Nothing beats a heatwave like a virgin cocktail. These nonalcoholic thirst quenchers are simple to make and can be enjoyed by the entire family.

For flair and to make them more festive, adults are allowed to add their favourite spirits.


RASPBERRY PEACH LEMONADE

Serves: 8

Preparation time : 15 mins

Ingredients

Raspberry peach puree:

4 fresh peaches, pitted, then diced into large chunks

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 ¼ cups water

Simple Syrup:

½ cup brown sugar

½cup water

Lemonade:

7 cups cold water

Juice of 4 lemons

Ice cubes

Additional fruit and mint for garnish

Instructions

Add diced peaches, raspberries and water to a blender and puree till smooth.

Place a sieve over a large bowl and pour the puree into the sieve. Use the back of a large spoon to push the puree around so the liquid falls through the sieve and seeds and skin remain inside the sieve. Set aside.

Prepare the syrup by dissolving the sugar in half a cup of water over a medium heat in a small saucepan until thick and syrupy. Add seven cups of water, lemon juice and ice cubes to a large jug. Stir in the cooled syrup and peach raspberry liquid.

Chill in the fridge until ready to serve. Garnish with extra fruit and mint.



SPARKLING STRAWBERRY MOJITO

Serves: 4-6

Preparation time : 15 mins


Ingredients

1 litre sparkling water

10 strawberries, sliced

Handful mint leaves

Juice of 4 limes

2 limes, sliced, for garnish Ice

Instructions

Put the sliced strawberries and mint leaves in a glass and crush them until the fruit is broken up and the leaves are bruised.

Add the ice.

Pour lime juice and sparkling water over ice.

Add lime slices and the last of the strawberry slices to the drink. Garnish with fresh mint and a strawberry.

- You can reach The Lazy Makoti on Instagram and Twitter @thelazymakoti or e-mail info@thelazymakoti.com

