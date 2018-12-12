Virgin cocktails beat the heat

Nothing beats a heatwave like a virgin cocktail. These nonalcoholic thirst quenchers are simple to make and can be enjoyed by the entire family.

For flair and to make them more festive, adults are allowed to add their favourite spirits.



RASPBERRY PEACH LEMONADE

Serves: 8

Preparation time : 15 mins

Ingredients

Raspberry peach puree:

4 fresh peaches, pitted, then diced into large chunks

1 cup fresh raspberries

1 ¼ cups water

Simple Syrup:

½ cup brown sugar

½cup water

Lemonade:

7 cups cold water

Juice of 4 lemons

Ice cubes

Additional fruit and mint for garnish

Instructions

Add diced peaches, raspberries and water to a blender and puree till smooth.

Place a sieve over a large bowl and pour the puree into the sieve. Use the back of a large spoon to push the puree around so the liquid falls through the sieve and seeds and skin remain inside the sieve. Set aside.