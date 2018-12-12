Virgin cocktails beat the heat
Nothing beats a heatwave like a virgin cocktail. These nonalcoholic thirst quenchers are simple to make and can be enjoyed by the entire family.
For flair and to make them more festive, adults are allowed to add their favourite spirits.
RASPBERRY PEACH LEMONADE
Serves: 8
Preparation time : 15 mins
Ingredients
Raspberry peach puree:
4 fresh peaches, pitted, then diced into large chunks
1 cup fresh raspberries
1 ¼ cups water
Simple Syrup:
½ cup brown sugar
½cup water
Lemonade:
7 cups cold water
Juice of 4 lemons
Ice cubes
Additional fruit and mint for garnish
Instructions
Add diced peaches, raspberries and water to a blender and puree till smooth.
Place a sieve over a large bowl and pour the puree into the sieve. Use the back of a large spoon to push the puree around so the liquid falls through the sieve and seeds and skin remain inside the sieve. Set aside.
Prepare the syrup by dissolving the sugar in half a cup of water over a medium heat in a small saucepan until thick and syrupy. Add seven cups of water, lemon juice and ice cubes to a large jug. Stir in the cooled syrup and peach raspberry liquid.
Chill in the fridge until ready to serve. Garnish with extra fruit and mint.
SPARKLING STRAWBERRY MOJITO
Serves: 4-6
Preparation time : 15 mins
Ingredients
1 litre sparkling water
10 strawberries, sliced
Handful mint leaves
Juice of 4 limes
2 limes, sliced, for garnish Ice
Instructions
Put the sliced strawberries and mint leaves in a glass and crush them until the fruit is broken up and the leaves are bruised.
Add the ice.
Pour lime juice and sparkling water over ice.
Add lime slices and the last of the strawberry slices to the drink. Garnish with fresh mint and a strawberry.
- You can reach The Lazy Makoti on Instagram and Twitter @thelazymakoti or e-mail info@thelazymakoti.com