Scones and gemmer a festive favourite

The festive season is upon us.

Now is a good time to start reflecting on what the family will be feasting on during the many celebrations. This time reminds me of family, especially my favourite aunt - when all the women gather to prepare food for the occasion, usually to make the umqombothi and peel and chop the vegetables.

My favourite aunt would have same carrot in hand for at least three hours, animatedly sharing the latest (and heavily embellished) story of her exciting life, with us hanging on her every word. Between her and the scones and gemmer, we couldn't be more entertained.

Dikuku le Gemmer (Scones and Ginger beer)

2 litres water

2 tablespoon ginger powder

2 cups of sugar

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

Handful of raisins

Skin of pineapple

1 teaspoon yeast

In a pot dissolve the sugar with 2 cups of the water. Simmer the ginger, raisins, cream of tartar, pineapple skin and the rest of the water. Allow the pot to cool for an hour and add the yeast. Leave to stand overnight. Strain into a bottle and chill before serving.

Cream scones

Makes: 20 scones

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Baking time: 10-12 minutes

3 ½ cups flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

60g butter

1/3 cup sugar

1 ¼cup fresh cream

2 eggs

Preheat oven to 180ºC and grease an oven tray. In a large bowl, sift flour, salt and baking powder. Using your hands, rub in the butter in the flour and add sugar. Beat the egg and cream together and make a well in the centre to add the cream mixture. Mix well with a knife, careful not to over mix. Pat out the dough on a floured surface to a thickness of 2cm and use a cookie cutter to cut into rounds. Place on the greased baking tray and bake for 10-12 minutes.