Recipes for spring heat

There is nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a juicy, sweet watermelon on a hot spring day. Today, I want to share easy, refreshing recipes with this favourite to help keep you cool and refreshed.

Watermelon and feta salad

Ingredients:

3 cups watermelon, cubed

½ cup cooked black lentils

¼ cup feta, crumbled

10 fresh mint leaves, finely sliced

¼ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar

salt and pepper to taste

In a large salad bowl, combine the watermelon, lentils, feta and mint. To make the dressing whisk the olive oil and vinegar together in a small container. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Pour dressing over the watermelon salad and toss gently to combine.

Watermelon cocktail

Ingredients:

8 cups chilled watermelon

2 cups coconut water

4 tablespoons of fresh lime juice

1 cup vodka (optional)

mint for garnish

Using a blender, combine watermelon, coconut water and fresh lime juice. Blend until smooth. Pour mixture into a large jug and stir in the vodka. Add ice and serve with lime wedges and fresh mint.

Fruit pizza

Ingredients:

1 watermelon

2 tablespoons honey

¼ cup cream cheese

2 tsp vanilla extract

4-5 strawberries, sliced

½ peach, sliced

1 fig, sliced

12-14 blueberries and raspberries

handful mint leaves

2 tablespoons toasted coconut shavings

Combine the cream cheese, vanilla extract and honey in a stand mixer until well incorporated. Slice watermelon into 4cm round slices. Top the slices with the cream cheese then add strawberries and peaches, followed by the sliced fig. Then add raspberries and blueberries and top with a few leaves of mint. Add toasted coconut shavings and a drizzle of honey.

Slice in pieces and enjoy!