Delicacies for festivities
The year is almost at its end, with workers counting the days to a much-needed break.
Keep these sweet treats handy for the festive period when coals are laid out on the braai - the perfect dessert after a hefty meat plate.
They are also time saving in the kitchen.
Grilled cinnamon dessert pears
Ingredients
3 ripe pears
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon cinnamon
¼cup chopped pecan nuts
coconut oil
sea salt
Method
Cut pears in half removing any visible seeds, leaving stems.
Brush pears with refined coconut oil, sprinkle with sea salt and place on grill at an angle, flesh side down.
Cook pears on covered grill for 15 minutes and check to see if the pears have softened and if the pears have a solid grill mark.
Turn pears on an angle to create another grill mark.
In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons honey, 1 tablespoon cinnamon and mix well.
Let pears rest for a bit after cooking. When they are warm but not hot, drizzle cinnamon honey over them and top with chopped pecans and serve immediately.
Banana bread ice cream sandwiches
Ingredients
3 overripe bananas, mashed
1½ cups cake flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
3/4 teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1 cup sugar
½ cup butter, melted
2 tablespoons cooking oil
½cup buttermilk
1½ teaspoons vanilla
extract
1kg favourite ice cream flavour
Method
In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl beat the eggs and sugar. In a slow and steady stream, add the melted butter, followed by the oil, into the egg mixture until blended.
Add the buttermilk and vanilla paste to the mashed bananas and whisk vigorously. Stir the banana mixture into the egg mixture. Gently fold in the dry ingredients into the batter until combined but not over mixed.
Pour the batter into a greased loaf pan and cook for 1 hour. Let cool on wire rack before removing from pan.
For the sandwiches: slice the banana bread crosswise into 16 thin pieces. Place the banana bread slices on the grill and cook until dark grill marks form, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook for an additional 2 to 3 minutes. Allow bread to cool before making the sandwiches.
Remove the ice cream from the freezer and thaw until spreadable but not melted, 5 to 10 minutes.
Scoop a generous amount of ice cream (about 1 cup) on a slice of grilled banana bread and spread evenly across the surface to make about 10 cm of ice cream filling. Top with another slice of banana bread, pressing firmly to even out the ice cream. Wrap sandwich tightly with plastic wrap.
Chill the sandwiches until the banana bread is frozen, at least 1 hour. Remove sandwiches from plastic wrap.
Using a serrated knife, cut off a thin piece from all four sides to create a smooth, clean-looking sandwich. Allow to thaw for a few minutes before serving, to soften the bread and ice cream.
Grilled peaches
Ingredients
12 slightly firm peaches, halved and pitted
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Pinch salt
2 cups thick Greek yogurt
¼ cup honey
½ cup torn fresh mint leaves
Method
Brush the peaches with the olive oil, sprinkle with salt and place on the grill, flesh-side down. Grill for 1 to 2 minutes without turning. Transfer the peaches to a platter and top each half with a large tablespoon of yogurt, drizzle with honey and top with torn mint.
- You can reach The Lazy Makoti on e-mail info@thelazymakoti.com or follow me on Twitter @thelazymakoti