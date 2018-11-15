Delicacies for festivities

The year is almost at its end, with workers counting the days to a much-needed break.

Keep these sweet treats handy for the festive period when coals are laid out on the braai - the perfect dessert after a hefty meat plate.

They are also time saving in the kitchen.

Grilled cinnamon dessert pears

Ingredients

3 ripe pears

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon cinnamon

¼cup chopped pecan nuts

coconut oil

sea salt

Method

Cut pears in half removing any visible seeds, leaving stems.

Brush pears with refined coconut oil, sprinkle with sea salt and place on grill at an angle, flesh side down.

Cook pears on covered grill for 15 minutes and check to see if the pears have softened and if the pears have a solid grill mark.

Turn pears on an angle to create another grill mark.

In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons honey, 1 tablespoon cinnamon and mix well.

Let pears rest for a bit after cooking. When they are warm but not hot, drizzle cinnamon honey over them and top with chopped pecans and serve immediately.