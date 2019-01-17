Healthy eating plan for a new you in new year

New year, new me! Right? So goes the new mantra that accompanies the resolutions we all make when the new year starts. One of the top resolutions is to get into shape, either by getting active or finally learning to eat better and healthier.

Here is a really easy recipe to get you in the groove of your new year, new me healthy eating plan.

Lemon and honey chicken with asparagus

6 to 8 chicken thighs, skin on

1 to 2 bunches asparagus, trimmed

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon honey

2 tablespoons Italian herbs (dried oregano, thyme, rosemary, basil)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Slices of lemon, for garnish

Fresh parsley, chopped

Preheat your oven to 180°C. Line a baking pan with baking paper.

In a small bowl, combine butter, lemon juice, garlic, honey and Italian herbs. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

Meanwhile, on the stove top, brown chicken thighs on both sides for 4 to 5 minutes per side over a medium heat.

Arrange browned chicken thighs and asparagus in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet.

Drizzle and brush the butter mixture over the chicken and asparagus and arrange lemon slices on top of chicken.

Bake in the oven until chicken is cooked through, about 20 minutes. Garnish with parsley and serve.

Healthy eating tips