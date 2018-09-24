Traditional classics for Heritage Day
A new, modern take on the traditional with it being Heritage Day today; indulge in a favourite mogodu (tripe) with a twist - curry. To add to the celebrations, drink up on lemon grass ginger beer.
Curried mogodu tripe
Ingredients:
- 1kg clean tripe
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 large onion, finely chopped
- 2 medium tomatoes, grated
- 1 teaspoon garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 2 teaspoons hot curry powder
Clean tripe thoroughly in cold running water and cut into pieces.
On a medium heat, cook the tripe with salt and pepper, bay leaves and enough water to cover until soft, about 2 hours.
In the meantime, fry the onions with garlic and spices in a large pot until fragrant and soft. Stir in the grated tomatoes.
Simmer over low heat until the gravy is thickened. Taste and adjust seasoning.
Lemon grass ginger beer
Ingredients:
- 115g ginger, grated
- 40g lemon grass
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 1/2 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp active dry yeast
- 8 cups filtered water
- Clean 2-litre bottle
Grate the ginger and lemon grass. Once grated, put in a strainer over a bowl to collect the juice and press on it.
Using a funnel to fill the bottle, pour in 3 tablespoons of ginger juice. Add sugar, lemon juice, yeast and a pinch of salt.
Fill bottle with water, leaving about 10cm of space at the top of the bottle. Remove funnel and screw the cap on tightly.
Gently shake bottle to dissolve sugar.
Let it stand at room temperature until plastic feels hard and no longer indents when squeezed, about 2 to 3 days.
Chill ginger beer until very cold. Consume within 1 week after preparation.
*You can contact The Lazy Makoti on info@thelazymakoti.com or follow her on Twitter @thelazymakoti