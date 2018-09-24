Traditional classics for Heritage Day

A new, modern take on the traditional with it being Heritage Day today; indulge in a favourite mogodu (tripe) with a twist - curry. To add to the celebrations, drink up on lemon grass ginger beer.

Curried mogodu tripe

Ingredients:

1kg clean tripe

Salt and pepper to taste

3 bay leaves

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 medium tomatoes, grated

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 teaspoons hot curry powder

Clean tripe thoroughly in cold running water and cut into pieces.

On a medium heat, cook the tripe with salt and pepper, bay leaves and enough water to cover until soft, about 2 hours.

In the meantime, fry the onions with garlic and spices in a large pot until fragrant and soft. Stir in the grated tomatoes.

Simmer over low heat until the gravy is thickened. Taste and adjust seasoning.