Heritage Month makes September special
I wanted to share these yummy recipes from our unique South African cultures. Enjoy.
Umngqusho (samp and beans)
Ingredients:
- 2 cups samp
- 2 cups sugar beans
- 1 onion
- 2 potatoes
- 1 large tomato
- salt, to taste
- 1 beef stock cube
- 2 -3 teaspoons curry powder
Soak samp and beans overnight
Mix and wash the samp and beans together.
Put them in a large pot with 5-6 cups water and cook samp and beans until they start becoming soft. Check on it every 30 minutes or so to see if the samp and beans need more water
Once the samp and beans are slightly soft, drain some of the water if there is more than a few cups of water still cooking with it and add the rest of the ingredients (the vegetables, oil, salt, spices and seasonings). Cook for the remainder of time it takes until the beans are very soft (usually 20-30 minutes more).
Lamb neck potjie
Ingredients:
- 120 g flour
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 kg lamb neck
- 2 tablespoons canola oil
- 1 onion, thinly sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, finely grated or crushed
- 4 leeks, washed and finely chopped
- 1 can chopped tomatoes
- 4 beef stock cubes
- 6 baby carrots, halved lengthways
Mix the flour with the spices and toss the lamb neck in the spice mixture. Heat the oil in a large potjie on hot coals. Brown the meat all over, ensuring the coals do not touch the bottom of the potjie. Add the garlic and leeks and cook for 5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, stir and cook for 5 minutes. Add the beef stock and bring to the boil. Simmer for 50 minutes, or until soft and cooked through. Add the carrots and cook for a further 5 minutes.
*You can reach The Lazy Makoti on Twitter and Instagram @Thelazymakoti
or e-mail info@thelazymakoti.com