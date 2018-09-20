Heritage Month makes September special

I wanted to share these yummy recipes from our unique South African cultures. Enjoy.

Umngqusho (samp and beans)

Ingredients:

2 cups samp

2 cups sugar beans

1 onion

2 potatoes

1 large tomato

salt, to taste

1 beef stock cube

2 -3 teaspoons curry powder

Soak samp and beans overnight

Mix and wash the samp and beans together.

Put them in a large pot with 5-6 cups water and cook samp and beans until they start becoming soft. Check on it every 30 minutes or so to see if the samp and beans need more water

Once the samp and beans are slightly soft, drain some of the water if there is more than a few cups of water still cooking with it and add the rest of the ingredients (the vegetables, oil, salt, spices and seasonings). Cook for the remainder of time it takes until the beans are very soft (usually 20-30 minutes more).