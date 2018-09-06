Get braai sizzling for spring
This week marks the first days of spring; sunny weather, flowy floral dresses and a great braai. Take advantage of braai season with these great recipes, something other than boerewors and steak. Try braaied prawns served with grilled corn and toasted peaches and cream for dessert.
Braaied prawns on skewers with an avo and coriander dip
- 1kg prawns, peeled and deveined
- Juice of a lime
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Creamy avocado coriander sauce:
- 1 avocado split and pitted
- 1/2 cup low fat Greek yogurt
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- juice of 1 lime
- 2 tbsp coriander, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
In a small bowl whisk together lime juice, olive oil, garlic, chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes. Pour into a resealable bag and add shrimp. Toss to coat and marinate for 30 minutes.
Place the prawns on skewers and place on the coals. Grill on each side for about two minutes or until no longer pink.
To make the creamy avocado coriander dip, add the avocado, Greek yogurt, garlic, lime and cilantro. Pulse in a food processor until smooth.
Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately with prawns.
Dressed braaied corn
Ingredients:
- 3 slices bacon
- 6 corn on the cob
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon fresh dill, minced
Directions:
Cook bacon in a pan until crispy, about 5 minutes, flipping once. Remove the pan from the heat, and place bacon on a paper towel to drain.
Clean corn on the cob. Carefully roll each corn in the bacon fat. Place corn on the coals. Cook for 15 minutes, rotating every 5 minutes.
Remove the corn from heat and set aside. Drizzle the mayonnaise on top, sprinkle minced dill, and crumble bacon over the corn. Serve immediately.
- Braaied honey peaches (dessert)
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons honey, divided
- 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
- 4 medium peaches, pitted and halved
- pinch salt
- 1/3 cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt
- 2 1/2 tablespoons cream
- 1/4 teaspoon vanilla essence
- 1 cup raspberries
Combine melted butter, 1 tablespoon honey, cardamom, and salt in a medium bowl. Add peaches, and toss to coat. Let stand for 5 minutes. Arrange peaches on a clean grill on the coals; grill 2 minutes on each side or until grill marks appear. Combine yoghurt and cream, remaining 1 tablespoon honey, and vanilla essence in a small bowl; stir with a whisk. Serve with peaches and raspberries.
Braai tips
Parboil spare ribs in water with bay leaves and peppercorns. When done, drain and pour over marinade. Allow to rest, then braai. Will cut cooking time in half
Marinate meat the night before and shake off excess so it doesn't stick to the grill. Once both sides are cooked baste with sauces. Use a rosemary bushel to brush chops or chicken with olive oil or marinade. For succulent meat, avoid turning too many times. This seals in all the juices. To stop braaied meat drying out, place in an open container with fried onions inside. The onions add flavour and moisture. Always allow steak to rest before eating. Braaing meat at room temperature makes it juicy and succulent.
