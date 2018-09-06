Get braai sizzling for spring

This week marks the first days of spring; sunny weather, flowy floral dresses and a great braai. Take advantage of braai season with these great recipes, something other than boerewors and steak. Try braaied prawns served with grilled corn and toasted peaches and cream for dessert.

Braaied prawns on skewers with an avo and coriander dip

1kg prawns, peeled and deveined

Juice of a lime

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Creamy avocado coriander sauce:

1 avocado split and pitted

1/2 cup low fat Greek yogurt

1 clove garlic, minced

juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp coriander, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

In a small bowl whisk together lime juice, olive oil, garlic, chili powder, cumin, paprika, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes. Pour into a resealable bag and add shrimp. Toss to coat and marinate for 30 minutes.

Place the prawns on skewers and place on the coals. Grill on each side for about two minutes or until no longer pink.

To make the creamy avocado coriander dip, add the avocado, Greek yogurt, garlic, lime and cilantro. Pulse in a food processor until smooth.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately with prawns.