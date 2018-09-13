Lifestyle

Summer ice lollies in all the colours of the rainbow

By Lazy Makoti - 13 September 2018 - 14:33

With heated days ahead here's an easy popsicle idea to cool off with.

Perfect for the scorching summer heat and a great entertainment idea for kids.

It is packed with fruit and yoghurt instead of sugar so it is also just as healthy. Plus, it looks fun with all its festive colours; the kids will love it.

Rainbow ice popsicles

Red layer

1 frozen banana

1/2 cup plain yoghurt

1/2 cup frozen raspberries

1/2 cup frozen strawberries

water or liquid for blending

Orange layer

1 frozen banana

1/2 cup plain yoghurt

1/2 cup frozen peaches

1 small orange

1/4 cup frozen mango

water or liquid for blending

Yellow layer

2 frozen bananas

1/2 cup plain yoghurt

1 cup frozen pineapple

water or liquid for blending

Green layer

2 frozen bananas

1/2 cup plain yoghurt

1 handful spinach

1 cup frozen pineapple

water or liquid for blending

Blue layer

1 frozen banana

1/2 cup plain yoghurt

1 cup frozen pineapple

2 drops blue food coloring

water or liquid for blending

Purple layer

1 frozen banana

1/2 cup Greek yogurt, vanilla or plain

1 cup frozen mixed berries

water or liquid for blending

Magenta layer

1 frozen banana

1/2cup Greek yogurt, vanilla or plain

1 cup sliced canned beets

1 cup frozen strawberries or raspberries

For each smoothie

Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Add more liquid if it's too thick.

Transfer the smoothie to a bowl or container, rinse the blender and prep the next smoothie.

To assemble the rainbow popsicles

Carefully layer each colour smoothie in a popsicle mould in rainbow order.

Use a spoon or tablespoon to scoop the smoothie mixture into the mould. The layers may blend a bit.

Once the moulds are filled, add the sticks and freeze the popsicles overnight.

To get the popsicles to release from the mould, fill your kitchen sink with room temperature water. Place the mould in the water, making sure the water does not go above the top of the mould.

Allow the mould to sit in the water for a few seconds.

Begin to wiggle a popsicle free. If it feels tough, allow them to set in the water a few more seconds.

Once all of the popsicles are removed from the mould, enjoy or wrap the extras in plastic wrap and return to the freezer. They will keep in the freezer for up to three months.

Recipe note

* This will make about 30 popsicles. You may add vodka for an adult version.

