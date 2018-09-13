Summer ice lollies in all the colours of the rainbow

For each smoothie

Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Add more liquid if it's too thick.

Transfer the smoothie to a bowl or container, rinse the blender and prep the next smoothie.

To assemble the rainbow popsicles

Carefully layer each colour smoothie in a popsicle mould in rainbow order.

Use a spoon or tablespoon to scoop the smoothie mixture into the mould. The layers may blend a bit.

Once the moulds are filled, add the sticks and freeze the popsicles overnight.

To get the popsicles to release from the mould, fill your kitchen sink with room temperature water. Place the mould in the water, making sure the water does not go above the top of the mould.

Allow the mould to sit in the water for a few seconds.

Begin to wiggle a popsicle free. If it feels tough, allow them to set in the water a few more seconds.

Once all of the popsicles are removed from the mould, enjoy or wrap the extras in plastic wrap and return to the freezer. They will keep in the freezer for up to three months.

Recipe note

* This will make about 30 popsicles. You may add vodka for an adult version.