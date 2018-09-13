Summer ice lollies in all the colours of the rainbow
With heated days ahead here's an easy popsicle idea to cool off with.
Perfect for the scorching summer heat and a great entertainment idea for kids.
It is packed with fruit and yoghurt instead of sugar so it is also just as healthy. Plus, it looks fun with all its festive colours; the kids will love it.
Rainbow ice popsicles
Red layer
1 frozen banana
1/2 cup plain yoghurt
1/2 cup frozen raspberries
1/2 cup frozen strawberries
water or liquid for blending
Orange layer
1 frozen banana
1/2 cup plain yoghurt
1/2 cup frozen peaches
1 small orange
1/4 cup frozen mango
water or liquid for blending
Yellow layer
2 frozen bananas
1/2 cup plain yoghurt
1 cup frozen pineapple
water or liquid for blending
Green layer
2 frozen bananas
1/2 cup plain yoghurt
1 handful spinach
1 cup frozen pineapple
water or liquid for blending
Blue layer
1 frozen banana
1/2 cup plain yoghurt
1 cup frozen pineapple
2 drops blue food coloring
water or liquid for blending
Purple layer
1 frozen banana
1/2 cup Greek yogurt, vanilla or plain
1 cup frozen mixed berries
water or liquid for blending
Magenta layer
1 frozen banana
1/2cup Greek yogurt, vanilla or plain
1 cup sliced canned beets
1 cup frozen strawberries or raspberries
For each smoothie
Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Add more liquid if it's too thick.
Transfer the smoothie to a bowl or container, rinse the blender and prep the next smoothie.
To assemble the rainbow popsicles
Carefully layer each colour smoothie in a popsicle mould in rainbow order.
Use a spoon or tablespoon to scoop the smoothie mixture into the mould. The layers may blend a bit.
Once the moulds are filled, add the sticks and freeze the popsicles overnight.
To get the popsicles to release from the mould, fill your kitchen sink with room temperature water. Place the mould in the water, making sure the water does not go above the top of the mould.
Allow the mould to sit in the water for a few seconds.
Begin to wiggle a popsicle free. If it feels tough, allow them to set in the water a few more seconds.
Once all of the popsicles are removed from the mould, enjoy or wrap the extras in plastic wrap and return to the freezer. They will keep in the freezer for up to three months.
Recipe note
* This will make about 30 popsicles. You may add vodka for an adult version.