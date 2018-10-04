Simple summer salads

We have officially hit the 30 degree temperature mark. It's getting hotter and hotter, the perfect excuse to get a few friends together for a braai.

Here are some of my favourite braai salads. Both are very easy to prepare and delicious. Keep these handy for the braais you will host during the festive season.

Corn, coriander and cherry tomato salad

2 cups cooked corn

1 avocado , cubed

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

½ cup red onion, finely chopped

Dressing:

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ tsp grated lime zest

1 tbsp fresh lime juice

¼ cup chopped coriander

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine the corn, avocado, tomatoes and onion in a large glass bowl. Mix together the dressing ingredients in another bowl, pour over the salad, and gently toss to mix. Chill salad for an hour or two.

Potato, bacon and egg salad

500g baby potatoes, quartered

4 rashes bacon, chopped

2 large eggs, boiled and chopped

¾ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard

½ cup spring onion, finely chopped

1 small red onion, diced

Salt and pepper to taste

Put the potatoes in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium and cook until fork-tender. Meanwhile, sauté the bacon until crispy. Drain on paper towels. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, mustard, spring onion, red onion, and salt and pepper to taste. Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl and add the bacon and hard-cooked eggs; combine in the mayonnaise mixture.

- You can reach The Lazy Makoti on Twitter and Instagram @Thelazymakoti or e-mail info@thelazymakoti.com