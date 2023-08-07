The Spaniard was convinced it was written in the stars that they wouldn’t win, adding they immediately switched their attention to the game against Thwihli Thwahla. “We had enough chances to at least get a point but today [Saturday night] wasn’t our day. We play again on Tuesday and our focus is already there,” Riveiro noted.
Meanwhile, Stellies coach Steve Barker couldn’t stop raving about his troops’ ability to maintain tactical discipline and execute the plan to catch Pirates on counter-attacks.
Stellies next face Polokwane City away on Wednesday and Barker has demanded the same effort from his players.
“The shift that the players put in, the tactical discipline ... the tactical awareness that we applied, especially without the ball, was very, very good. We knew that they’d have a lot of possession and they’d move the ball around and they did, but we maintained our structure really well,” Barker said.
“We looked dangerous on transition moments, that was always going to be a key element in us getting a goal. To start the season at home with a win against Pirates is really good. We are playing Polokwane City away on Wednesday and now the challenge is to make sure we maintain this type of work ethic.”
Ribeiro unfazed by loss to Stellies
Bucs coach turns focus on Royal AM
Image: EJ Langner/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates’ defeat to Stellenbosch in their DStv Premiership opener at Danie Craven Stadium at the weekend didn’t faze tactician Jose Riveiro, who insisted the only thing that didn’t sit well with him was how his troops rushed things in the last 15 minutes.
Despite dominating, Pirates went down 1-0. The game’s only goal was scored by promising 21-year-old right-winger Antonio van Wyk.
The Sea Robbers’ next league game is tomorrow against Royal AM at Orlando Stadium (7.30pm).
“I did not like the last minutes of the game ... it was chaotic. We were a bit in a hurry, not doing what we were supposed to do at the moment that Stellenbosch were defending really deep. Apart from the last 15 minutes, I think everything was positive. Obviously, there were mistakes but we don’t care so much about that,” Riveiro said.
Antonio van Wyk strikes as Stellenbosch down Orlando Pirates
