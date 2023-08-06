Pirates were punished when Van Wyk opened the scoring for the hosts three minutes before halftime.
Antonio van Wyk strikes as Stellenbosch down Orlando Pirates
Image: EJ Langner/Gallo Images
A toothless Orlando Pirates started their DStv Premiership season on a disappointing note as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to a resilient Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday night.
Antonio van Wyk’s first-half goal was enough for the hosts to register a big victory against the Soweto giants who have been touted as one of the title contenders.
Pirates needed to make a strong start and set the tone for the season where they are expected to push and possibly even end Mamelodi Sundowns’ stranglehold on the league.
This after they showed a glimpse that they have what it takes to challenge Sundowns after winning two cup trophies and ending as league runners-up last campaign.
Coach Jose Riveiro's side made interesting signings ahead of the new season, but it was only Patrick Maswanganyi who got the nod to start from the new players, as Katlego Otladisa played off the bench.
Maswanganyi was the star of the preseason matches, scoring three goals but was not able to make an impact in his first official match for the Buccaneers.
Bucs made a strong start to the match, dominating while Stellies played deep and relied mostly on counterattacks. Despite creating numerous goalscoring opportunities in the opening half, Pirates ultimately failed to break down the home side's solid defence.
That forced the Soweto giants' players to try finding the back of the net with long-range efforts but none of those troubled Stellenbosch keeper Sage Stephens.
The only time Pirates came close to breaking the deadlock was when Monnapule Saleng hit the crossbar from inside the box in the 29th minute.
Pirates were punished when Van Wyk opened the scoring for the hosts three minutes before halftime.
His goal came via Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo carelessly losing the ball in the middle of the park. The loose ball was picked up by Fawaaz Basadien who found the unmarked young forward, who only had goalkeeper Sipho Chaine to beat and Van Wyk made no mistake.
Ndlondlo, Bucs’ playmaker on the night, played too many balls backwards and sometimes had too many unnecessary touches.
Zakhele Lepasa and Fortune Makaringe were among players who could have equalised for Pirates in the second half but failed to put their chances to good use.
Coach Riveiro’s substitutions — which included Evidence Makgopa, Makhehlene Makhaula, Otladisa and Relebohile Mofokeng (formerly Ratomo) coming on — were ineffective.
Pirates meet Royal AM next at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
