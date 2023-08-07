Tyamzashe, Moseki favourites to return to Boxing SA board

Sowetan spoke to Tyamzashe and Moseki regarding the people’s wishes about them coming back. They both said that they would gladly accept the nominations. Tyamzashe was adviser to former sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and is a free man now, while Moseki is a successful businessman.
The two gentlemen brought R27m from Vodacom, R8m from SuperSport and R4.3m from Distell.
They designed prizes for award winners; introduced monetary incentives for those winners; sent boxers, trainers, managers and promoters to the High Performance Centre in Pretoria and introduced green blazers for national champions.
The partnership Boxing SA had with Vodacom, SuperSport and Distell ended when Tyamzashe left.
Other names that have been preferred by the public to form the seven-member board of Boxing SA are Shereen Hunter, Cindy Nkomo and Sfiso Shongwe.
Hunter and Shongwe are Boxing SA licensed promoters. Nkomo was employed as BSA director operations and served as the regulator’s acting CEO when Tsholofelo Lejaka resigned in 2020.
The outgoing BSA board comprises Jack, Gilberto Martins, Sakhiwo Sodo, Sithole. Surej Maharaj, Azwitamisi Nthangeni and Khulile Radu (who was brought on last year August when Zandile Kabini resigned).
If the fight fraternity has its way, the most successful pair of chair of the board of Boxing SA Mthobi “Choirmaster” Tyamzashe and CEO Thabo “Mavellous” Moseki will be announced as board members in December.
That is because they did their jobs profitably for three years when Boxing SA came into being in 2001.
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa will usher in a new seven-member board in December. The closing date for nominations is Saturday.
The sitting board, chaired by Luthando Jack, has the prerogative to recommend to the minister who should be retained for the sake of stability. They also have the privilege of suggesting who should be the chair, and it is rumoured that there is a strong move to have acting CEO Nsikayeze Sithole as chair.
Most successful trainer/manager of this era Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan added his weight on the choice of Tyamzashe.
“Mthobi is my choice 100% to serve as chairperson of Boxing SA and fix this mess,” said the man who has become the go-to-man for boxers throughout Africa.
