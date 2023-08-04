That Stellenbosch have lost two key players in Junior Mendieta and Olwethu Makhanya doesn't mean they will be weak this season.
This is the view of Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro ahead of their DStv Premiership opener at Danie Craven Stadium tomorrow (8pm).
Riveiro feels Stellies will still pose a threat despite losing Mendieta to Mamelodi Sundowns and Makhanya, who joined US's Major League Soccer (MLS) team Philadelphia Union.
"I think they are a very well-coached team and they showed it last season when they went through different stages during the year and managed in the end to find a way to win games," Riveiro said.
"They are a bit unpredictable because they can manage different types of proposals. They played in a way we didn't expect last time in Orlando."
With the Buccaneers set to play eight matches this month in three competitions – the league, MTN8 and the CAF Champions League – the Spaniard coach said it is important they make a perfect start to build from.
“We are going to play eight games in August, five in the league, so we have the opportunity to collect 15 points," he said.
"But we can only collect three on Saturday (tomorrow), then three on Tuesday (against Royal AM) and hopefully go through to the semifinal of the MTN8 next Saturday and so on.
“That’s the way we want to approach the season. We don’t think about titles. We don’t think about finals or challenging anybody."
Riveiro targets perfect start against Stellies
Bucs to play 8 games in three tourneys this month
Image: Lefty Shivambu
