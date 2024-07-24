Mokwena and Ramovic traded a series of verbal blows last season when they were at the helm of Sundowns and TS Galaxy respectively. Mosimane, who's familiar with North African football from his successful spell with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, also expects fireworks when Mokwena and Ramovic meet again in Morocco.
Dr Pitso Mosimane warns Rulani to reduce media engagement in Morocco
Astute coach gets honorary doctorate from UJ
On one of the special days of his life, where UJ conferred him with an honorary doctorate, Pitso Mosimane took a moment to caution his ex assistant Rulani Mokwena that he should minimise his media engagement and develop a composed persona in Morocco.
“I can see that Rulani is always in the media. I think he's enjoying the space there. He must be very careful of that space. It's a difficult space...it's not an easy space, trust me I know it,'' Mosimane said on the sidelines of a graduation ceremony at UJ, where the university bestowed an honorary doctorate on him in Auckland Park on Wednesday.
“He [Mokwena] needs to be scarce in the media. I don't have to speak to him now, I'll speak to him later...let him settle. If he needs anything, he knows we are friends ... we can talk. He needs to be a little bit smart because the culture isn't the same as in SA but he'll learn fast.
“There you need to be a little bit calm...it's different, it's not like here because once you don't do well, it becomes a problem.”
Mokwena joined Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca nearly two weeks ago, barely 10 days after he had unceremoniously left Mamelodi Sundowns. Wydad's crosstown rivals Raja Casablanca are on the verge of appointing Mokwena's nemesis Sead Ramovic as their coach, meaning the well-documented rivalry between the two will be reignited in Casablanca.
Mokwena and Ramovic traded a series of verbal blows last season when they were at the helm of Sundowns and TS Galaxy respectively. Mosimane, who's familiar with North African football from his successful spell with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, also expects fireworks when Mokwena and Ramovic meet again in Morocco.
“TS Galaxy coach [Ramovic] will play in the Champions League and the rivalry with Rulani will continue in Casablanca. If you want to see rivalry, watch Wydad against Raja...that's the match you must never miss. Let's see the fire,'' Mosimane said.
On being honoured with an honorary doctorate in philosophy by UJ, Mosimane thanked fellow honorary doctor Jomo Sono, who discovered him as a youngster to play for his team Jomo Cosmos in the early 1980s. Sono alongside several high-profile football people such as Senegal coach Aliou Cissé and renowned Congolese coach Jean-Florent Ibengé were among those in attendance.
“I will forever be grateful to Bra J [Sono] for giving me the opportunity to play football. What's happening today wouldn't have happened without him, so I am humbled,'' Mosimane said.
Mosimane urges more SA coaches to go abroad
