Without any doubt our country is talented in many ways, from sport to the arts we show good performances.
As we speak, our women football team is playing against the best in the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. Two of our top football teams, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, had their preseason in Spain and the Netherlands respectively, and they did really well by winning against some of the best teams in those countries.
As we speak, there’s a massive revival of songs from iconic Tsonga disco maestro Peta Teanet, who has inadvertently found himself shaking up global music streaming services almost 30 years after his death.
However, many questions have been raised – whether the remixer approached the Teanet family for the rights to the songs, for example.
But apparently, the two parties are at loggerheads as the family feel disrespected by hearing the songs only on air while the remixer never said a word to them before releasing them.
Unity in the industry is really needed as this will pave a way for our country to develop. United we stand, and divided we fall.
Happy Monakhisi, Mohlabaneng, Limpopo
READER LETTER | SA up there with the best in the world
Image: Gallo Images/Lisa Hinatowicz
Without any doubt our country is talented in many ways, from sport to the arts we show good performances.
As we speak, our women football team is playing against the best in the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. Two of our top football teams, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, had their preseason in Spain and the Netherlands respectively, and they did really well by winning against some of the best teams in those countries.
As we speak, there’s a massive revival of songs from iconic Tsonga disco maestro Peta Teanet, who has inadvertently found himself shaking up global music streaming services almost 30 years after his death.
However, many questions have been raised – whether the remixer approached the Teanet family for the rights to the songs, for example.
But apparently, the two parties are at loggerheads as the family feel disrespected by hearing the songs only on air while the remixer never said a word to them before releasing them.
Unity in the industry is really needed as this will pave a way for our country to develop. United we stand, and divided we fall.
Happy Monakhisi, Mohlabaneng, Limpopo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos