As Mamelodi Sundowns begin their quest for seven DStv Premiership successive titles tonight against Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium (7.30pm), coach Rulani Mokwena has warned that his side has improved from last season.
The Brazilians are currently on a historical run, having won the last six league titles, and have shown in the transfer market by adding quality players to their already star-studded team that they are not planning to relax this season.
They start their campaign tonight, where they will be looking for a perfect start against a side they have not lost to in four meetings.
“The supporters can look forward to an improved team,” Mokwena said ahead of this match.
And while teams such as Orlando Pirates, SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs should be their serious rivals this season following their massive signings, Mokwena highlighted that the Brazilians had also improved their team.
“The season looks extremely competitive not only because of the improvement of the teams, I mean a lot of our rivals have strengthened the squads, they improved their teams with some very good players,” he said.
“Of course, we did the same, we improved the squad with players like [Junior] Mendieta, Lucas Ribeiro Costa and Lesiba Nku.”
Tonight: Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm
Tomorrow: Arrows v Swallows, Mpumalanga, 3pm; SuperSport v Bay, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Royal v AmaZulu, Harry Gwala, 5.30pm; Stellenbosch v Pirates, Danie Craven, 8pm
Sunday: Galaxy v Spurs, Mbombela, 3pm; Chiefs v Chippa, Moses Mabhida, 3pm; CPT v Polokwane, Athlone, 5.30pm.
Sundowns brandish heavier firepower
Mokwena’s charges out to maul Sekhukhune
Image: Lefty Shivambu
