Riveiro happy with 'exceptional' quartet of keepers

Jose Riveiro is delighted by Orlando Pirates' goalkeeping selection headache and expects everyone to play a crucial part this season as they will be competing in five competitions.
The Buccaneers have Richard Ofori, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Sipho Chaine and Melusi Buthelezi as goalkeepers this season.
Buthelezi joined the club recently from TS Galaxy where he was the number one, while Ofori recovered from his knee injury which saw him stay out for the better part of last season.
"We are in a fantastic space about the goalkeepers. The squad is very strong and the goalkeeping department is not an exception," Riveiro told the media yesterday.
"We have four exceptional keepers, all of them ready to deliver, ready to play with different characteristics, but we are quite calm when they are in goal.
"What I expect is for them to continue making steps forward in their performances in the way that they contribute to the team in every phase of the game, not only in the defensive phase.
"It's important that we have solid keepers because we are a team that used to spend most of the time on the ball. The participation of the keepers in this type of team is key because they are asked a few times during the game to appear and that's why they are all excellent in that sense."
As the Buccaneers prepare to visit Stellenbosch in their opening match of the DStv Premiership at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday (8pm), the Spaniard said some of their new signings are still behind and will not feature in this match.
"The new players are not in the same level of preparation because they didn't start at the same time altogether, so they are going through different training processes," he said.
"But most of them are and the ones who are not ready are very close. Everyone needs time to have a proper adaptation to the environment and to the new teammates.
"If we want you and the fans to be patient with them, we are the first ones that we have to be patient with and give them a proper time to be ready to perform."
Riveiro happy with 'exceptional' quartet of keepers
Bucs coach won't risk newbies for trip to Stellies
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Jose Riveiro is delighted by Orlando Pirates' goalkeeping selection headache and expects everyone to play a crucial part this season as they will be competing in five competitions.
The Buccaneers have Richard Ofori, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Sipho Chaine and Melusi Buthelezi as goalkeepers this season.
Buthelezi joined the club recently from TS Galaxy where he was the number one, while Ofori recovered from his knee injury which saw him stay out for the better part of last season.
"We are in a fantastic space about the goalkeepers. The squad is very strong and the goalkeeping department is not an exception," Riveiro told the media yesterday.
"We have four exceptional keepers, all of them ready to deliver, ready to play with different characteristics, but we are quite calm when they are in goal.
"What I expect is for them to continue making steps forward in their performances in the way that they contribute to the team in every phase of the game, not only in the defensive phase.
"It's important that we have solid keepers because we are a team that used to spend most of the time on the ball. The participation of the keepers in this type of team is key because they are asked a few times during the game to appear and that's why they are all excellent in that sense."
As the Buccaneers prepare to visit Stellenbosch in their opening match of the DStv Premiership at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday (8pm), the Spaniard said some of their new signings are still behind and will not feature in this match.
"The new players are not in the same level of preparation because they didn't start at the same time altogether, so they are going through different training processes," he said.
"But most of them are and the ones who are not ready are very close. Everyone needs time to have a proper adaptation to the environment and to the new teammates.
"If we want you and the fans to be patient with them, we are the first ones that we have to be patient with and give them a proper time to be ready to perform."
Mokwena expects PSL teams to give Sundowns a serious test
Ntseki banks on 'Chiefs magic' to succeed
John Comitis puts staggering price of more than R30m on in-demand Mayo
Bartlett confident Spurs will ‘win their first match’ in elite league
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos