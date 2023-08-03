Mokwena expects PSL teams to give Sundowns a serious test

As Mamelodi Sundowns plan to continue with their dominance in the DStv Premiership this season, coach Rulani Mokwena expects his side to be tested.
The challenge facing Mokwena is that every team will want to beat Sundowns this season and he said they will have to dig deep and remain consistent if they are to win the league title for the seventh successive time.
Sundowns will begin their title defence with a tricky match away to Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).
"We are excited because we understand how difficult it will be. All the games will be tough. It is going to be a season where we are definitely going to be tested," Mokwena told the club media department.
"We are hunted this season. Everyone wants to beat us. We are looking forward to defending our Premiership and showing as the defending champions every single match with a lot of consistency and a lot of quality in our performances, so we can once again defend our title."
Mokwena, 36, also expects his rivals Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United to put up a serious fight as they look to end their dominance.
"All 15 teams in the league are going to be difficult. You saw all the rivals, especially the teams that finished in the top eight, have made incredible investments in their squads," he said.
"Kaizer Chiefs will be a lot stronger this time and they are going to create a lot of problems for many teams. "SuperSport have made a great investment. Orlando Pirates are a lot stronger and have signed some very good players.
"AmaZulu have a new coach [Pablo Franco] with great experience and of course, a good pedigree and Cape Town City are stronger with the players that they brought in."
Meanwhile, Sundowns welcomed Bathusi Aubaas to their stable yesterday. He signed from TS Galaxy.
Fixtures
Tomorrow: Sekhukhune v Sundowns, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm
Saturday: Arrows v Swallows, Mpumalanga, 3pm; SuperSport v Bay, Peter Mokaba, 3pm; Royal v AmaZulu, Harry Gwala, 5.30pm; Stellenbosch v Pirates, Danie Craven, 8pm
Sunday: Galaxy v Spurs, Mbombela, 3pm; Chiefs v Chippa, Moses Mabhida, 3pm; CPT v Polokwane, Athlone, 5.30pm.
Mokwena expects PSL teams to give Sundowns a serious test
Downs coach points out Chiefs, SuperSport and Bucs as threats
Image: Lefty Shivambu
