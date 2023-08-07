Legendary Bafana Bafana player Maimane Alfred Phiri takes pride in creating a platform for young and upcoming footballers through his MAP Games.
The former Jomo Cosmos and SuperSport United FC midfielder has been helping soccer players to realise their dreams of getting into the National First Division and Premier Soccer League by hosting a football tournament in Alexandra, northern Johannesburg. Established in 2001, some affectionately refer to the MAP Games as the Kasi World Cup.
Phiri said overseeing the event, which is held between June and July annually, has warmed his heart and resulted in some of the participants playing at big clubs.
“The MAP Games is a project that is very close to my heart. The idea came to me while I was playing in Turkey before my retirement in 2007,” he said.
The 49-year-old, who was born and raised in Alexandra, said during a season break, he travelled back to SA to spend time with his family. He was tasked with staying fit for the next season.
“There were so many players around Alex, the likes of Robert Mohlala, Brian Baloyi, Isaac Mabotsa and Sibusiso Zwane. I suggested that we form four teams and play a Top 4 tournament. It was part of training for us.
“I was then approached by Alex Northern Local Football Association, saying there seems to be a lot of potential. In 2002, we did a Top 8, and then it turned into a Top 16. As it grew, we started forming the under U15, U13 and U17 and U19 teams. It turned into a normal structured tournament,” said Phiri.
He said spectators from all walks of life attend the tournament, some coaches to scout.
Patient Phiri marvels at the glory of the Kasi World Cup
Football legend builds solid platform for youngsters
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
“There are people who travel from other provinces to come and watch these tournaments. It’s a whole event, we have worked on fencing our field, we make sure that there is an ambulance on standby in case of emergency, there is also a bit of kasi economy because I call on other businesses to come with their stands and sell.
“There are even football people who come to scout for talent and call me after these games if they have seen a player they are interested in, and others are recommended. As they ended on Sunday, I am waiting for feedback to hear who they might want to sign. There are so many players we have groomed, like Sifiso Ngobeni, who now plays for Mamelodi Sundowns,” he said.
However, Phiri said the biggest challenge has been getting sponsorship for the games, and this year, the tournament went ahead without any funding.
“Getting sponsorships for these games is a challenge. If there is anything broken you must fix it. I sometimes take money out of my own pocket to fix the pitch. And there is a lot I still want to do. I have been looking for ways to introduce more sporting codes like netball and cricket. I have started with netball. We want everyone who wishes to get into any kind of sport to have a chance.”
As a boy who lived in a two-roomed house with his mother and two siblings, Phiri said he had always made it his mission to change his situation at home. He said these tournaments have advanced his football career.
“When I used to play at Alexandra United, I was spotted by the great Jomo Sono while playing against his team Jomo Cosmos around 1985. I have always wanted to become a footballer. When I looked at my childhood background, I decided I would follow soccer because I was raised by a single mother so I could not think of other jobs except my passion.
“Getting into football was not easy at all because my mother wanted me to go to school. She said I have to pick between buying schools shoes and soccer boots. She said if I choose the boots, I will have to wear them to school – but I couldn’t have both,” he chuckles.
Phiri grew up supporting Real Madrid and Orlando Pirates while his mother was a Chiefs fan.
“At home they used to sell alcohol. We lived in a two-room house and for me to sleep, I would have to wait until customers left and I had to be the first one to wake up because I slept under the table.”
Though he has proven that success is possible without being a coach, he admits that life after retirement was not easy.
“Life can be hard after retiring. For the first two years, you can go on but things become bad after that. I think the greatest decision I made was to buy a house. At least I will always know I have a roof over my head even if I take a ride in a taxi, I can still say I have a home to go to.
“I would speak to other teammates to advise me on making sound financial decisions because we were all in the same boat. Each player has a financial adviser. They should make use of such services and ensure they have investments so they don’t fall into the trap of being broke,” said Phiri.
