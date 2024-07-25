"This is another massive masterpiece from Kappa. They saw the great uptake from the jersey last year and this year's design has a lot of meaningful pieces; for example we have parts coming from the Indian chief headdress, symbolising the warrior spirit. It's a great jersey,'' Motaung noted.
With the league programme starting on September 14, Motaung highlighted they will try to have another preseason in the country after spending nearly three weeks in camp in Türkiye.
Chiefs unveiled their home and away jerseys at their headquarters amid fanfare last night. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Kappa for another year," said Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung. "We believe these designs will inspire our players as we embark on the upcoming season and resonate well with our fans who are dominant in stadiums wherever we play, which is why we’ve coined our season mantra of ‘Always Home’."
Chiefs tell fans to lower expectations as Nabi regime starts
Motaung Jnr calls for calm amid trophy drought
Image: VELI NHLAPO
Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr has made it clear they won't set any unrealistic targets for new coach Nasreddine Nabi in the 2024/25 term, urging the fans to exercise patience though he believes the Tunisian can handle the pressure.
"We are very privileged to have the coaching staff that we have but we must be very realistic about our situation [having gone nine seasons without winning a cup]. We literally see this upcoming season as a reconstruction season of the club from inside out. This is a season to reconstruct who we are,'' Motaung told Sowetan on the sidelines of the launch of the 2024/25 term's jersey at Naturena yesterday.
Doctor Khumalo has faith in new Chiefs coach Nabi
"We call for patience from our fans. We are not saying we will win every single cup this season. Yes we are a big club, we have ambitions and we know what success means to our supporters but for now we are calling for calm. This is the time for the new technical team to work on a new foundation. The coaching staff must implement their way of thinking this season."
Even so, Motaung is confident that Nabi will cope with the pressure from the fans, who certainly care less of the fact that it's his first season in charge but expect him to end their prolonged trophy drought. "He's a very experienced coach. having coached in top leagues on the continent, so he's no stranger to pressure,'' Motaung said.
Amakhosi will debut their new kit made by apparel sponsors Kappa in the Toyota Cup against Tanzanian giants Young Africans, who were interestingly coached by Nabi in the past, at the Free State Stadium on Sunday (3pm). The Chiefs sporting director narrated how the new jersey is different from the one they donned last season, where it was their technical sponsor, Kappa's first year on board.
SOWETAN SAYS | Give Nabi time to rebuild club
"This is another massive masterpiece from Kappa. They saw the great uptake from the jersey last year and this year's design has a lot of meaningful pieces; for example we have parts coming from the Indian chief headdress, symbolising the warrior spirit. It's a great jersey,'' Motaung noted.
With the league programme starting on September 14, Motaung highlighted they will try to have another preseason in the country after spending nearly three weeks in camp in Türkiye.
Chiefs unveiled their home and away jerseys at their headquarters amid fanfare last night. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Kappa for another year," said Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung. "We believe these designs will inspire our players as we embark on the upcoming season and resonate well with our fans who are dominant in stadiums wherever we play, which is why we’ve coined our season mantra of ‘Always Home’."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos