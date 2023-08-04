The stadium would reportedly not be available until October as the renovations are expected to take at least three months.
PSL confirm new venue for Sundowns, Chiefs early season humdinger
Image: Muzi Ntombela/Gallo Images/BackpagePix
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed a new venue for the highly anticipated clash between DStv Premiership defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs.
Initially, the two sides were billed to have their showdown at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria, which is the home venue for Sundowns, on Wednesday (3pm).
Sundowns shared the venue with rugby franchise the Bulls, who compete in the United Rugby Championship, Champions Cup and Currie Cup.
However, Loftus Stadium is undergoing renovation that involves replacing the existing pitch and under surface structure with a new and smarter system.
The stadium would reportedly not be available until October as the renovations are expected to take at least three months.
The PSL has confirmed the Sundowns vs Chiefs clash has been moved to Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on the same day and time.
Sundowns will kick off their title defence against Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday (7.30pm).
Amakhosi will get their campaign under way by hosting Chippa United at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
The PSL also confirmed the venue change for the Moroka Swallows FC and Cape Town City clash initially scheduled for Dr Molemela Stadium on Wednesday.
The match will now take place at Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday (3pm).
The league also confirmed fixtures for MTN8 quarterfinals which will start on Saturday, August 12 when Sundowns host Swallows at Lucas Moripe Stadium (3pm) and Orlando Pirates take on Sekhukhune at Orlando Stadium (6pm).
CT City will entertain Chiefs at Athlone Stadium on Sunday, August 13 (3pm) while SuperSport United face Stellenbosch FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium (6pm).
