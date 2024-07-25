The contract between the PSL and DStv was set to come to an end next season after they signed a five-year contract in September 2020, replacing banking giant Absa, who did not renew post the Covid financial turmoil.
Betway CEO Laurence Michel promised they would bring exciting innovations to the Premiership, already the richest league in Africa, to bring more spectators to the stadiums.
"If you look at how we conducted ourselves in all the sports that we have been involved with, it is about creating content," Michel, who also pronounced on the deal as the "single biggest investment in South African sport”, said.
"Those of you [media] that have been involved in covering the Betway SA 20, we created a lot of excitement to that event. We think we brought people into the stadiums for that event.
"The Betway Summer Cup ... we created something special with that. The Springboks, and we as the company have invested a significant amount of money recently in getting involved in creating content.
"We partnered up with many significant people to create some of the best content in this market to some of the best documentaries, and we are going to do that.
"Getting bums into seats is important, the trophy discussion, I think, is important."
Date set for start of PSL's new season
Betway Premiership extends wealth of Africa's richest league
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The PSL has finally confirmed August 3 as the kick-off date for the 2024/25 season after concluding a three-year deal with Betway as title sponsors for the Premiership.
Betway replaced DStv and were confirmed by the league's chairman Irvin Khoza during yesterday's press conference in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Now named the Betway Premiership, the league programme will commence next weekend, pause for the MTN8 and then resume after the September Fifa internationals week.
Bafana Bafana will play Uganda on September 2 and South Sudan on September 10, in back-to-back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Khoza had promised the league would release confirmed fixtures by yesterday but it had not done so at the time of going to print.
While confirming the three-year deal with the betting company was worth R900m, Khoza would not confirm if Premiership winners would still receive R15m, only telling the media to "watch this space".
SuperSport remains the broadcast partner of the league, while the DStv Diski Challenge will continue as part of their five-year deal with MultiChoice.
Courtesy of SABC.
The contract between the PSL and DStv was set to come to an end next season after they signed a five-year contract in September 2020, replacing banking giant Absa, who did not renew post the Covid financial turmoil.
Betway CEO Laurence Michel promised they would bring exciting innovations to the Premiership, already the richest league in Africa, to bring more spectators to the stadiums.
"If you look at how we conducted ourselves in all the sports that we have been involved with, it is about creating content," Michel, who also pronounced on the deal as the "single biggest investment in South African sport”, said.
"Those of you [media] that have been involved in covering the Betway SA 20, we created a lot of excitement to that event. We think we brought people into the stadiums for that event.
"The Betway Summer Cup ... we created something special with that. The Springboks, and we as the company have invested a significant amount of money recently in getting involved in creating content.
"We partnered up with many significant people to create some of the best content in this market to some of the best documentaries, and we are going to do that.
"Getting bums into seats is important, the trophy discussion, I think, is important."
Betway announces R900m title sponsorship of PSL
Doctor Khumalo has faith in new Chiefs coach Nabi
Johannes up for new test at Downs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos