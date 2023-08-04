Sundowns tweeted: “The chair [Tlhopie Motsepe] and the Motsepe family, the board of directors, technical team, players, management, staff, supporters of Sundowns and entire Yellow Nation express their deepest condolences to the family and friends as we mourn the loss of one of the founding fathers of Sundowns and South African football legend Ingle Singh.
“His contribution, together with other youngsters at the time, form part of the history of sport and will forever serve as inspiration to the youth to collaborate for a common cause.
“Singh and his peers formed the foundations of the multiracial culture of Sundowns. He formed part of a formidable side that won the Transvaal Professional Soccer League (TPSL) three times in a row.
“We pray that the Almighty God comforts and strengthens the Singh family, his friends and the nation at large. May his soul rest in peace.”
Due to apartheid laws and the segregation of races in sports, Singh was not allowed to play for Chiefs when they were officially formed.
Ingle Singh, founding member of Chiefs and Sundowns, dies
Image: Mamelodi Sudnowns FC/Twitter
Ingle Singh, an owner of and player for Marabastad Sundowns — the team that became Mamelodi Sundowns — in the 1960s and 1970s, and founding member player for Kaizer Chiefs, has died.
Singh, Roy Fischer and Bernard Hartze were among great names to play for Marabastad Sundowns. Singh sold the second-division club to medical doctors Motsiri Itsweng and Bonny Sebotsane in 1979, who formed Mamelodi Sundowns.
Singh was a left winger who played for the Kaizer XI formed by Kaizer Motaung in 1969 as a breakaway from Orlando Pirates, incorporating guest players from many clubs in exhibition matches and which was the precursor to Kaizer Chiefs, which was formed in 1970.
