The following week, Sekhukhune United will face Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, while Sundowns will host Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 11.
The two-legged semifinals will take place on August 24 and 31 before the international break, with the final set for October 5.
The league will then officially start on September 14.
Kaizer Chiefs, under new coach Nasreddine Nabi, will start their season with an away match to Marumo Gallants at Toyota Stadium on September 14, while Pirates will be at home against Chippa United.
Magesi will face Sekhukhune United in the Limpopo derby at Peter Mokaba Stadium the same day.
Betway Premiership league matches kick off in September
MTN8 competition opens new season next week
Image: Kabelo Mokoena/timeslive/Sunday Times
The Betway Premiership league matches will start on September 14 with the Tshwane derby between Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
On Wednesday, PSL chairman Irvin Khoza revealed during the announcement of Betway as the new title sponsor that the league will start on August 3, but it was not clear whether it would be the MTN8 or league matches.
But according to the draft fixtures released to clubs by the league on Thursday, the MTN8 competition will kick-start the new season next week, with defending champions Orlando Pirates hosting SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
Betway announces R900m title sponsorship of PSL
There will only be two quarterfinal matches next week, with Stellenbosch to host TS Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.
The following week, Sekhukhune United will face Cape Town City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, while Sundowns will host Polokwane City at Lucas Moripe Stadium on August 11.
The two-legged semifinals will take place on August 24 and 31 before the international break, with the final set for October 5.
The league will then officially start on September 14.
Kaizer Chiefs, under new coach Nasreddine Nabi, will start their season with an away match to Marumo Gallants at Toyota Stadium on September 14, while Pirates will be at home against Chippa United.
Magesi will face Sekhukhune United in the Limpopo derby at Peter Mokaba Stadium the same day.
Date set for start of PSL's new season
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos