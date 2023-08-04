×

Soccer

How PSL campaign is set to pan out

Battle finally gets under way

By sihle ndebele and Neville Khoza - 04 August 2023 - 09:13
Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane lifts the trophy with players celebrates winning DStv Premiership during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 16, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

As the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League (PSL) campaign finally gets under way tonight with the defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns facing Sekhukhune United in the first league game of the term in Polokwane, there are advanced forewarnings of Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United eventually giving the Brazillians a run for their money after winning sixth league title on the trot. Neville Khoza and Sihle Ndebele take stock of how the season will potentially pan out.

Title contenders

Mamelodi Sundowns

Having won the league title in six successive seasons, Sundowns head into the new season as clear favourites again to clinch their seventh. They have always been a team to beat and there is no doubt that they’ll once again go all out. Sundowns have strengthened their already star-studded team with quality players like Bafana Bafana star Bathusi Aubaas, Junior Mendieta, Thapelo Maseko, Lesiba Nku and Lucas Ribeiro Costa as they look to continue where they left off last season.

Orlando Pirates players during the Orlando Pirates media open day at Orlando Stadium on August 02, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Orlando Pirates

The solid foundation Pirates laid by finishing second last season, where they also won two cups in the form of the MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup, should give them a realistic chance to go toe to toe with perennial league champions Sundowns. The Buccaneers have also done good business in the transfer market, beefing up their squad with quality players such as Bafana goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, speedy winger Katlego Otladisa and highly-rated forward Patrick Maswanganyi among others.

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

SuperSport United

Like Pirates, SuperSport have also recruited wisely. Matsatsantsa managed to bring on seasoned campaigners such as Bafana defender Siyanda Xulu and Terrence Dzvukamanja among others. Having a coach like Gavin Hunt, who’s won the league title four times in his career, is another factor that should give SuperSport an edge. SuperSport finished third last season and that means the foundation is already there as they kept the bulk of their squad that helped them achieve that feat.

The team during the Kaizer Chiefs media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village on August 02, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Kaizer Chiefs

Following their disappointing 2022/03 season, where they finished fifth with a record 12 defeats, Chiefs have invested heavily in new players to beef up the squad. Chiefs’ new signings are Given Msimango, Pule Mmodi, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, Ranga Chivaviro, Edson Castillo and Tebogo Potsane. Amakhosi also have a new coach Molefi Ntseki and that should inspire hope as they say the new broom sweeps clean. Chiefs should be competitive this season as Ntseki, who’s doubted by many, will be eager to prove naysayers wrong and arrest their decline.

Title pretenders:

Khanyisa Mayo of Cape Town City FC.
Image: Petri Oeschger

Cape Town City

The Citizens have always finished inside the top eight since their formation in 2016, meaning they boast a pedigree to be competitive. Last term, they finished fourth and the fact that they have kept the core of their squad should give them an edge to be even better in the fresh season. City managed to hold on to their key striker Khanyisa Mayo, who was the joint top goal scorer with Peter Shalulile, despite interest from Gauteng clubs like Chiefs and Sundowns. They have also strengthened the team with players such as Tshegofatso Nyama and Angolan striker Jó Paciência among others.

Steve Komphela of Moroka Swallows.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Moroka Swallows

Swallows punched above their weight when they finished eighth last term under inexperienced coach Musa Nyatama as a caretaker. The arrival of tried and tested tactician Steve Komphela, coupled with great new signings like Andile Jali and Lantshane Phalane, will definitely improve the overall quality of the Birds. Swallows could also capitalise on the fact that two of the potential title contenders in Pirates and SuperSport will also be juggling domestic tournaments with continental football, something they’re not quite familiar with.

Kamohelo Mokotjo of Sekhukhune United.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune have a solid foundation to be a force to be reckoned with this season after finishing seventh last term, where they also lost the Nedbank Cup final to Pirates. Sekhukhune have managed to hold onto their key performers such as Kamohelo Mokotjo and Chibuike Ohizu among others. Babina Noko have also done some smart job in the transfer window, bringing on a few promising stars such as Siphesihle Mkhize and Tiklas Thutlwa to maximise competition on their roster.

Pablo Franco Martin (coach) of Amazulu.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

AmaZulu

AmaZulu boast a coach who inspires hope in Spaniard Pablo Franco. Usuthu have also signed a few top players such as Rowan Human and Celimpilo Ngema from relegated sides in Maritzburg United and Marumo Gallants respectively. Franco has worked at a few big clubs including Real Madrid, where he was an assistant coach to Julen Lopetegui from July to November in 2018.

Battling out for top eight:

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch may have sold a few key players like Junior Mendieta and Olwethu Makhanya to Sundowns and US side Philadelphia Union respectively, but the way they’ve moved swiftly to replace them suggest they should be as competitive as last term, where they finished sixth. Stellies have signed the likes of Kgaogelo Sekgota from Chiefs and Genino Palace from relegated Maritzburg United. Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is the longest-serving in the division and understanding of the league and his side has always proven to be an advantage.

Vusumuzi Vilakazi of Golden Arrows.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Golden Arrows

Arrows missed the top eight by a whisker last term, falling just two points short as they finished ninth. This should push them to fight to have an improved campaign. Like they always successfully do, Abafana Bes’thende have recruited a few unknown yet talented players to replace departed stars such as Pule Mmodi and Ntsako Makhubela. Arrows have always been a team that rely heavily on structure rather than individual players and since they didn’t change coaches, they should have no problem in finishing inside the top eight. 

Morgan Mammila of Chippa United.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Chippa United 

Chippa have hardly caught a breath, battling relegation season in season out. The Chilli Boys’ previous struggles have mainly been due to their poor recruitment policy and their impatience with coaches. Even so, things look rather promising this term, with Morgan Mammila back at the helm. The Gqeberha side have also done well in the transfer market, signing tried and tested troops such as Craig Martin, Luvuyo Memela and Goodman Mosele , among many others.

Shaun Bartlett, Head Coach of Cape Town Spurs.
Image: Darren Stewart

Cape Town Spurs

Rookies Spurs boost a few experienced players with vast Premiership knowledge. Clayton Daniels, Granwald Scott, Nazeer Allie, Michael Morton and Keagan Buchanan are some of these Urban Warriors stars with unrivalled experience. The aforementioned players should help Spurs a great deal as their return to the big time after many seasons in the second tier of SA football. The Cape side also have a number of talented youngsters who should be hungry to prove their worth and the mixture should work wonders.

Relegation candidates

Coach Phuti Mohafe.
Image: Anesh Debiky / Gallo Images

Polokwane City

Though Polokwane earned straight promotion from the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season, they are expected to battle to keep their status, especially given the manner in which they’ve done their transfer dealings. Rise and Shine have mainly signed players who seem to be beyond their prime; the likes of Lucky Baloyi, Given Mashikinya, Lerato Lamola, Mohau Mokate and Puleng Tlolane. Polokwane’s coach Phuti Mohafe also has no premiership experience. 

Kaitano Tembo.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Richards Bay

In Kaitano Tembo, Bay have a coach who doesn’t inspire confidence, having been fired by SuperSport and Sekhukhune in recent times for failing to string together positive results. That Natal Rich Boyz have also, mainly recruited players without top-flight experience from lower leagues could also count against them. Tembo inherits a squad that may be low in confidence after avoiding relegation by just four points last term.

Sead Ramovic, coach of TS Galaxy.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

TS Galaxy

Galaxy have sold five instrumental figures ahead of the new season, without really replacing them. The sold players are Msimango (Chiefs), Melusi Buthelezi (Pirates), Nyama (City) Traoré Djakaridja (İstanbulspor in Tukey), Aubaas (Sundowns). With all these departed key players on their roster last season, the Rockets were still unable to stay away from relegation, ending up finishing 10th after battling to save their franchise for the better part of the season. Mpho Mvelase and Thamsanqa Gabuza are the only experienced players they’ve recruited.

Royal AM coach John Maduka.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Royal AM

Royal AM are expected to struggle as they currently can’t sign new players, owing to the transfer ban Fifa imposed on them for failing to pay their former striker Samir Nurković R12m. They’ve lost some key players such as Tebogo Potsane and Phalane. Even last season, Thwihli Thwahla struggled and things could be worse now with no new signings. They escaped going to the play-offs by just five points last season.

Predictions

Neville’s predictions

League winners: Sundowns

MTN8: SuperSport

Nedbank Cup: Pirates

Carling Cup: Sundowns

Footballer of the Season: Teboho Mokoena

Top scorer: Ranga Chivaviro

 

Sihle’s predictions

League winners: Pirates

MTN8: Sundowns

Nedbank Cup: Sundowns

Carling Cup: Pirates

Footballer of the Season: Neo Maema

Top scorer: Khanyisa Mayo

