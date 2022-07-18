Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango doesn’t think they will have advantage when the new season starts in less than a month, having not signed many players during this transfer window.
Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena revealed last week that gone are the days when the club would go on a signing spree for the sake of it. He said they will only bring in three new players.
While rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have gone on a massive recruitment drive as they look to stop Sundowns’ march to a sixth title in a row, Onyango said it would depend on how quickly those teams gel and get their combinations right.
“There is nothing like an advantage. We are all looking at the same goal, which is to win titles and they are also looking at that,” Onyango explained.
“We just need to instil the same mentality to the new players and keep working hard because we know it is going to be a very difficult season.
“Of course, it is good to have the same numbers, maybe two or three new players, because it also helps the coaching staff to have continuity – how we behave as a team with or without a ball... I hope it is going to help us to continue where we stopped last season and we are looking forward to the first game of the season.”
The Ugandan international said he has been keeping an eye on their rivals to see who is coming and going but that they are not worried as their focus is on lifting a sixth successive Premiership title.
“We don’t normally focus on other teams but of course, we also try to look and see who is new, where and to also strengthen ourselves individually and also as a team,” he said.
“We won the league for the last five seasons and we know everyone wants to stop us, but we are also working hard to win it for the sixth time.”
Sundowns lack of transfer activity no worry for Onyango
Keeper feels champs have settled combination
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
