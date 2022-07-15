×

Khumalo warns Chiefs reserves not to get big-headed

Coach worried young side got success 'too early'

15 July 2022 - 08:37
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Kaizer Chief reserves coach, Vela Khumalo.
Image: Thabang Lepule/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs reserves head coach Vela Khumalo wants his players to mature with the process as they prepare to take on Mamelodi Sundowns tomorrow in the semifinal of the DStv Diski Challenge at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria (12.30pm). 

The young Amakhosi side got the better of SuperSport United in the last eight, convincingly defeating them 4-2. 

Khumalo has now warned his charges not to get carried away. “I'm happy with the process and the way things are going, but we can't get carried away,” said Khumalo. 

“With the performance, it can get better. One thing we are forgetting is that we have not yet won the trophy, we are just in the semifinals. We are playing a Sundowns [team] we beat at the Engen final, so it won't be an easy game, so we must be ready,” he said.

With the players generating a lot of excitement on  social media and winning tournaments, it has been hard to keep them level-headed. 

“It's very difficult, I must say. They are very young, they're excited... It's difficult to work on the mental strength of the boys. They're buzzing. 

“The results came too soon for them – they have won the Engen and Cosafa – and now they're in the semifinals of the top eight. I think it's happening too quickly, they're jumping other steps, which I don't want to see happening,” he said. 

One player whose development people are following keenly is Mduduzi Shabalala, who was recently rewarded with a first-team contract. Khumalo shed light on how they are preparing him for the pressures that come with playing for Chiefs. 

“I'm coming from an education background. When a child is clever in grade 1 you don't take them to grade 7, you give them another challenge and keep them at the same level. It's the same with Mduduzi,” said Khumalo. 

“He signed with the first team but he's still playing with us. We are saying have a taste there for 15 minutes but come and be grilled here to be better.” 

Semifinal fixtures (both games to be played at the Giant Stadium) 

Saturday: Chippa United v Stellenbosch, 10am; Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns, 12:30pm.

