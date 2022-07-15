Sundowns bracing for unusual New Year’s Eve clash against Pirates

“This is our second week of preseason. We have had nine training sessions so far trying to work on a couple of new things from a tactical perspective. We are still trying to prepare the bodies physically to make sure that we are ready for what is going to be a difficult season, particularly because of the complications with the World Cup in December.

“There is a lot of work that needs to be done now to prepare, work on tactics and different schemes but players have responded well and they have come back in good shape.

“We are happy with the team that we have and are trying to be strategic with who we are trying to recruit. Days of seeing seven or eight transfers from Mamelodi Sundowns are over.

“We are trying to sign in relation to the needs of the team and maybe this season we are trying to sign in looking how we want to play. We did a bit of work over the past two seasons by bringing in a lot of good players.

“We believe they have set the team a good foundation and now I think a maximum of three more will probably come through the door, but no more than three.”