Soccer

Goal-shy Cesane works on her finishing at Banyana

SA striker not suffering from separation anxiety

18 July 2022 - 09:05
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Noxolo Cesane of South Africa challenged by Tunisia goalkeeper Jebrani Soulaima during the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between South Africa and Tunisia at Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, Rabat.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Rabat – Banyana Banyana starlet Noxolo Cesane hasn’t allowed the criticism she's received for missing clear-cut chances at the ongoing Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco to discourage her.

Cesane, 21, has been one of Banyana's dynamic players in Morocco but the attacker has not  found the back of the net yet, despite a number of chances in all four games she's started in the tournament. Cesane, the property of UWC Ladies, is odds-on to start when Banyana take on neighbours Zambia in the semifinal at Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca tonight (7pm SA time). 

"It's true that I have missed a number of chances that I should have easily scored but that hasn't demoralised me at all. It's very true that I have been lacking composure but I promise I have worked on that since our game against Tunisia [on Thursday]," Cesane told Sowetan on Sunday.

"What has let me down when I am in the box is this thing of having many thoughts, thinking to shoot and thinking to pass at the same time. I have worked very hard to try and be relaxed so I make a good decision in the end."

Nguni beliefs don't advocate for twins to be separated and Cesane admits she misses her twin sister Sinoxolo, who is studying at East Tennessee University in the US, where she also plays for the Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves. However, the Banyana star has insisted missing her sister has not affected her performances, explaining their parents trained them to cope even when they are not together.

"I can't lie, I miss my twin but that isn't playing any role in my performances. I know that there's a belief that when twins are separated there're problems but at home they taught us that whatever separates us shouldn't mean we have problems. We have been taught to be self-reliant, as much as we love each other," Cesane stated.

"As I am here, I am also representing her [Sinoxolo]. Our parents taught us to go all out for our dreams and support each other. That's what has been happening with us."

