Soccer

I really want to win it: AmaZulu's Veli Mothwa on goalkeeper of the season award

By SITHEMBISO DINDI - 15 July 2022 - 13:26
Last season Veli Mothwa was nominated alongside Toaster Nsabata and Hugo Marques, who won the title.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

After missing out on the goalkeeper of the season award for the past two campaigns, AmaZulu shot-stopper Veli Mothwa is looking to push himself harder to be the top minder in the country in the new season.

Mothwa has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in the past couple of years, where he has been in the running for goalie of the season.

His performances for Usuthu saw him cement his place as Bafana Bafana second-choice goalkeeper after national team skipper Ronwen Williams.

The 31-year-old feels his career won’t be complete without him being named the PSL's best.

“It has been two seasons where I’ve been in the running for goalkeeper of the season and I haven’t been able to get it. This season I want to push myself so that I can get that award,” Mothwa said.

“I’m not saying I deserved to win it, but I know I can work hard for it.”

Last season the Bafana shot-stopper was nominated alongside Toaster Nsabata of Sekhukhune United and Cape Town City’s Hugo Marques, who won the title.

In the 2020/2021 season Mothwa lost the accolade to veteran Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

“I’m aware it is not going to be easy and I feel it’s going to be a difficult season because every DStv Premiership team has bolstered with new players, others with new management, and that means new tactics,” Mothwa said.

“But for me, I really want to win that award.”

Mothwa excelled under former Orlando Pirates and Bafana star Moeneeb Josephs as goalkeeper coach.

However, Josephs has since been shown the door by Usuthu as part of sweeping changes.

Mothwa is now working with Hannes Abselon, who worked with head coach Brandon Truter at Swallows FC.

