Mayambela's sole focus on player development

While Mark Mayambela has been inspired by Daine Klate’s appointment as Chippa United head coach last week, he says he is not in a rush to coach any Premier Soccer League team.
The former Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder guided the Cape Town City U18 team to the Engen Knockout title last week.
But his focus, for now, is to develop the players before thinking of coaching a senior team.
“I’m not in a rush... I just want to enjoy this moment that I’m in and help to develop myself, and more especially to develop the young boys that I coach. I think that’s the most important thing at this moment,” Mayambela explained to Sowetan.
“Everything else, we will see later in my career but for now my focus is on development.
“I was also watching the play-offs of the ABC Motsepe [league] and seeing other professional ex-players like Lizo Mjempu and Ashraf Hendricks coaching, and having to promote the teams to the Motsepe Foundation Championship was pleasing to see.
“I see more and more ex-players are going in the coaching direction, which is also important because they have the experience of playing the game. But that does not mean automatically you will become a top coach. You also need to learn.”
Mayambela also feels that Klate’s appointment will open doors for other ex-footballers who have ventured into coaching, and he believes he will do well at Chippa.
“I wish Daine does well as it opens doors to other young coaches that are ex-professionals as well. He holds great responsibility for young coaches like me. I was following his Diski team, he was doing well and the structure of the team was nice to see... it was properly coached,” he said, also revealing that he got his CAF C licence.
“I’m still a baby when it comes to coaching. I’m still in my learning age and still finding my feet.”
