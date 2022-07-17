According to a media report, Mnisi rubbed up the club’s hierarchy led by Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize the wrong way.
Apparently MaMkhize has been unhappy with a lot of things that have been done without her approval in her own club.
This is said to include the departure of coach John Maduka, who asked to be released and the CEO approved his request while MaMkhize was apparently abroad.
The transfer of red-hot striker Victor Letsoalo to Sekhukhune United has also angered MaMkhize.
Attempts to get a comment from MaMkhize and Royal’s general manager Richard Makhoba were unsuccessful.
MaMkhize didn’t answer her phone while Makhoba’s phone was off.
'I have nothing to say,' says reportedly suspended Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has refused to comment about his reported suspension by the KwaZulu-Natal based club.
News reports this week suggested he had been suspended.
However, both the club and Mnisi are yet to to confirm or deny the reports.
When contacted by TimesLIVE, Mnisi sounded in good spirits but insisted he won’t comment and said the club is better placed to provide clarity on the matter.
“I’ve got no comment. Phone the club and get them to comment, I’ve not spoken to any media and I don’t intend to do so,” Mnisi said.
Galaxy bag big guns Vilakazi, Mlambo
According to a media report, Mnisi rubbed up the club’s hierarchy led by Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize the wrong way.
Apparently MaMkhize has been unhappy with a lot of things that have been done without her approval in her own club.
This is said to include the departure of coach John Maduka, who asked to be released and the CEO approved his request while MaMkhize was apparently abroad.
The transfer of red-hot striker Victor Letsoalo to Sekhukhune United has also angered MaMkhize.
Attempts to get a comment from MaMkhize and Royal’s general manager Richard Makhoba were unsuccessful.
MaMkhize didn’t answer her phone while Makhoba’s phone was off.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos