×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Msimango concedes that Chiefs interest got him ‘excited’

Midfielder ends up signing new deal at Galaxy

18 July 2022 - 09:10
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Given Msimango of TS Galaxy FC.
Given Msimango of TS Galaxy FC.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

TS Galaxy captain Given Msimango says there was some truth to the Kaizer Chiefs transfer links that were circulating before he signed a one-year extension deal with The Rockets. 

At the height of the rumours in this winter transfer window, Msimango did issue a come-and-get-me plea to Amakhosi in the form of saying he is ready for a new, bigger challenge. 

Chiefs had tabled R2m for Msimango, but Galaxy held out for R5m, Sowetan reported. The deal ended up not happening and the transfer speculations were put to bed when Msimango was pictured with Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi putting pen to paper on a new deal. 

With preseason under way as the new DStv Premiership is on the horizon, Msimango broke his silence on the Chiefs rumours during a sit-down with the TS Galaxy podcast.  

“When the rumours started, I mean a big club like that requiring your services, it gets you excited,” Msimango said. 

“It gets you in a space where you feel you have done well because you're being recognised for the work you do. However, the professional side of me brought me to my senses. I went to find out what was happening.

“I contacted the right people, my chairman and agent to find out how true it was. There was some truth to it but no further steps were taken to make it possible and I was okay with it because I'm in a professional environment.

“I'm contracted to TS Galaxy regardless of my ambitions as a footballer, I need to honour the contract I have,” he said. 

Eyebrows were raised when Galaxy announced the signings of Sibusiso Vilakazi from Mamelodi Sundowns and Xola Mlambo from Orlando Pirates. Msimango was painted a picture of the new project and how important he is for the team, and that pushed him to sign the extension. 

“When I spoke to the chairman he made his intention clear to have me on the team and showed me that I am a valuable member of the team. For any player, that is important. The chairman and the coaches showed their faith in me, hence I did not hesitate to stay,” Msimango said.

Goal-shy Cesane works on her finishing at Banyana

Banyana Banyana starlet Noxolo Cesane hasn’t allowed the criticism she's received for missing clear-cut chances at the ongoing Africa Women's Cup of ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Banyana star not chasing personal glory after scoring twice

Banyana Banyana forward Jermaine Seoposenwe has made it clear that winning the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) Golden Boot isn't her main ...
Sport
22 hours ago

'I have nothing to say,' says reportedly suspended Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has refused to comment about his reported suspension by the KwaZulu-Natal-based club.
Sport
1 day ago

'We are Bafana Bafana,' insists SA's Cosafa Cup skipper Keagan Johannes

SuperSport United defender Keagan Johannes has sent a strong message to anyone who is of the view that the group of players that represented SA in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released