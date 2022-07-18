Msimango concedes that Chiefs interest got him ‘excited’

TS Galaxy captain Given Msimango says there was some truth to the Kaizer Chiefs transfer links that were circulating before he signed a one-year extension deal with The Rockets.
At the height of the rumours in this winter transfer window, Msimango did issue a come-and-get-me plea to Amakhosi in the form of saying he is ready for a new, bigger challenge.
Chiefs had tabled R2m for Msimango, but Galaxy held out for R5m, Sowetan reported. The deal ended up not happening and the transfer speculations were put to bed when Msimango was pictured with Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi putting pen to paper on a new deal.
With preseason under way as the new DStv Premiership is on the horizon, Msimango broke his silence on the Chiefs rumours during a sit-down with the TS Galaxy podcast.
“When the rumours started, I mean a big club like that requiring your services, it gets you excited,” Msimango said.
“It gets you in a space where you feel you have done well because you're being recognised for the work you do. However, the professional side of me brought me to my senses. I went to find out what was happening.
“I contacted the right people, my chairman and agent to find out how true it was. There was some truth to it but no further steps were taken to make it possible and I was okay with it because I'm in a professional environment.
“I'm contracted to TS Galaxy regardless of my ambitions as a footballer, I need to honour the contract I have,” he said.
Eyebrows were raised when Galaxy announced the signings of Sibusiso Vilakazi from Mamelodi Sundowns and Xola Mlambo from Orlando Pirates. Msimango was painted a picture of the new project and how important he is for the team, and that pushed him to sign the extension.
“When I spoke to the chairman he made his intention clear to have me on the team and showed me that I am a valuable member of the team. For any player, that is important. The chairman and the coaches showed their faith in me, hence I did not hesitate to stay,” Msimango said.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images
