Former Bafana Bafana star Teko “The General” Modise says Kaizer Chiefs have done well in the transfer market as the Soweto giants look to reclaim their glory days.
Chiefs have made sweeping changes from the technical team to the players, with a number of big name stars shown the exit door while club legend Arthur Zwane has ascended from caretaker to full-time head coach.
Modise said while a squad overhaul doesn't always go down well with fans as their favourite players are sometimes not spared, it is what Amakhosi needed.
Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Mduduzi Shabalala, Zitha Kwinika, George Matlou, Dillon Solomons, Ashley du Preez, Yusuf Maart and Siyethemba Sithebe are some new faces at Chiefs.
Some signings have raised eyebrows, with the Amakhosi faithful questioning if they are high-profile enough to reverse the team's painful seven seasons without a trophy.
Kaizer Chiefs have ‘done good business’, says Teko Modise
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Modise likes the youthful, energetic look of Chiefs' signings.
“I think the biggest conversation around the transfer market is Kaizer Chiefs. I think they have done good business,” Modise told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE.
“Even though the overhaul is going to upset some people with so many legends leaving the team, at some point it had to happen.
“Look at all the youngsters coming in and also with coach Arthur Zwane having coached [some of] those youngsters, and Dillon Sheppard [Chiefs' assistant coach] who has also worked with youngsters [as a youth coach at Bidvest Wits].
“The youngsters are really in good hands. But to see the success of that, I think that needs to be on the pitch. That’s the biggest challenge.
“The youngsters are quick to learn, they are coachable too and I think the struggle is always going to be the same as to who would challenge [Mamelodi] Sundowns.”
Though Modise cannot predict instant success for Zwane and Chiefs, he is confident it will eventually come if the club shows faith in the process they have started.
He believes Amakhosi are where Sundowns were before SA football's trophy machine of the last decade embarked on their run of success that has included six league titles and the 2016 Caf Champions League trophy.
“We’ve seen the results of overhauls at other clubs, where they brought success. Mamelodi Sundowns did an overhaul and they had success and were stable after that. Let’s see how Kaizer Chiefs are going to do.”
