Seoposenwe, who recently parted ways with Portuguese side Braga and unattached at the moment, also underlined they appreciate the support they get from the South Africans back home, saying being backed by the South Africa public is motivating them big time.
"Hopeful we can continue putting those smiles on the faces of SA people. We've been getting a lot of messages of support from back home and we really are driven by that. Social media has been abuzz with people showing us love and we appreciated that,'' noted the Banyana star.
Ellis also shared the same sentiment as her charge Seoposenwe: "We see our fans watching our matches from computers in complete darkness [due to load-shedding], so we want to win against Zambia to continue making the country proud,'' said Ellis.
By reaching the semis, Banyana and Zambia secured their ticket for next year's World Cup, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. This means Cosafa will, for the first time, have two representative at this global spectacle.
Banyana star not chasing personal glory after scoring twice
We came to Wafcon as team – Seoposenwe
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Banyana Banyana forward Jermaine Seoposenwe has made it clear that winning the Africa Women's Cup of Nations (Wafcon) Golden Boot isn't her main goal, despite the odds somehow favouring her to do so.
Seoposenwe boasts two goals and is Banyana's top-scorer in the tournament, while the tournament's joint leading scorer in Ghizlane Chebbak of the hosts Morocco and Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade have three goals. Seoposenwe is expected to spearhead Mzansi's attack when they trade blows with regional rivals Zambia in the Wafcon semifinals at Stade V Mohammed in Casablanca on Monday night (7pm SA time)
"I think as a forward I am positive about leading the attack of my team and scoring goals but the objective is to make it to the final,'' said Seoposenwe at a press conference in Casablanca on Sunday, where coach Desiree Ellis also shared her plans of the Zambia tie.
"I am not going to try and chase individual awards because we came here as a team. If [winning the Golden Boot] happens, it happens but it's not my priority."
This victory is for everyone back home, says elated Ellis as Banyana qualify for the World Cup
Seoposenwe, who recently parted ways with Portuguese side Braga and unattached at the moment, also underlined they appreciate the support they get from the South Africans back home, saying being backed by the South Africa public is motivating them big time.
"Hopeful we can continue putting those smiles on the faces of SA people. We've been getting a lot of messages of support from back home and we really are driven by that. Social media has been abuzz with people showing us love and we appreciated that,'' noted the Banyana star.
Ellis also shared the same sentiment as her charge Seoposenwe: "We see our fans watching our matches from computers in complete darkness [due to load-shedding], so we want to win against Zambia to continue making the country proud,'' said Ellis.
By reaching the semis, Banyana and Zambia secured their ticket for next year's World Cup, to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. This means Cosafa will, for the first time, have two representative at this global spectacle.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos