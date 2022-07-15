Brooks missed the clash against Mozambique due to a minor knee injury.
Makeshift Bafana through to Cosafa Cup Plate final after beating Madagascar
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
After being knocked out of the Cosafa Cup in the quarterfinals, a youthful Bafana Bafana redeemed themselves with a lukewarm 2-1 win over Madagascar in the semifinal at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Friday.
Keletso Sifama and Chumani Butsaka scored for Helman Mkhalele's makeshift squad, while Solomampionona Razafindranaivo netted the consolation goal for the islanders.
Bafana will now contest the Plate final against Botswana or Eswatini at the same venue at 10am on Sunday.
Coach Mkhalele made two changes to the team that lost on penalties to Mozambique in the main tournament’s quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The coach brought in Jayden Adams for Sydney Malivha on the left wing and Chumani Butsaka for Boitumelo Radiopane upfront.
However, Adams had to be stretchered off the pitch in the second half after he was tackled by an opponent. He was replaced by Ethan Brooks.
