Smith rides phenomenal back-nine charge to win British Open

Cameron Smith staged one of the greatest back-nine charges ever witnessed at a Major championship, coming from four shots behind to win the 150th British Open on Sunday as Rory McIlroy saw another major slip through his fingers.

Smith, winner of golf's unofficial fifth major, The Players Championship, earlier this year, carded a sensational final round eight-under 64 that included a spectacular run of five consecutive birdies from the turn to become the first Australian to hoist the Claret Jug since Greg Norman in 1993.

The 28-year-old Queenslander also became the first Australian man to claim one of golf's four majors since Jason Day's victory at the 2015 PGA Championship.

“All the names on there, every player that's been at the top of their game has won this championship,” Smith said, adding he had no plans to get rid of his famous mullet hairstyle.

“It's pretty cool to be on there. It really hasn't sunk in yet. I don't think it will for a few weeks.”