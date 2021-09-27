Late winner pleases SuperSport’s Tembo
Ditlhokwe denies Maritzburg a point in Tshwane
SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has praised his side’s character during their 2-1 victory over Maritzburg United in the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
The match was heading for a draw but Thatayaone Ditlhokwe headed in a late winner to hand Matsatsantsa a Pitori all three points...
