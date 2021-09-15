Pressure mounts on Benni as Usuthu remain winless

AmaZulu’s frustrating start this season continued after playing to a goalless draw with SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership match at Kings Park Stadium yesterday.

Usuthu were looking to end their four-match winless run, which saw them register three defeats and one draw in all competitions this season, but they remain winless and yet to score a goal in the league fixtures.

Coach Benni McCarthy has reasonable grounds to be concerned. The unpalatable truth is that Usuthu are not doing very well at this juncture compared to last season, when they finished as runners-up.

A frustrated McCarthy was caught by live television cameras having an altercation with SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo following a foul on Siyethemba Sithebe by United's Jesse Donn.

McCarthy was heard saying: “I’ve lost the last bit of respect I had left for you. You wanna get deep?"

Despite dictating terms earlier in the first half, they didn’t do enough to get a win. AmaZulu did enjoy a superior ball possession in the first half, with SuperSport forced to sit back and wait for a counter-attack.

The Tshwane side had few chances from the break but failed to convert them.

Despite controlling the match, Usuthu could not hurt SuperSport when they had chances to break the deadlock but failed to beat Ronwen Williams in goals until the break.

The restart was delayed by 15 minutes due to lighting inside the Durban stadium. Matsatsantsa-a-Pitori upped the tempo when the second half finally got away.

They brought Thamsanqa Gabuza to partner with Bradley Grobler while pushing Rayners to the left. The tactical move saw SuperSport being more effective in attack, but poor decision-making in the final third was the reason they could not find the breakthrough.

Both teams finished the match with one man down after Usuthu's Tercious Malepe was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Jamie Webber late in the second half, with Luke Fleurs receiving his second yellow in injury time.