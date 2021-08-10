SuperSport United’s star midfield duo of Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena will regain their focus in 2021-22‚ the club’s coach Kaitano Tembo has said amid the many links of the two to other clubs in the transfer silly season.

The big three of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have all reported to have had strong interest in SA Under-23 international stars Mbule and Mokoena. Chiefs‚ especially‚ were linked to Mbule in speculative reports.

SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews told TimesLIVE last week his club had not had an official approach for the two players.

Tembo said the speculation around the duo had played a role in distracting them in the second half of last season‚ which played some role in title-challenging SuperSport also losing form and ending fifth in the 2020-21 DStv Premiership.

The coach said the club has spoken to Mokoena and Mbule‚ clarifying the need to focus until such time as any club makes an official offer for them.

“That has been a very worrying issue regarding those two players‚” Tembo said on Tuesday.

“The talk of them going to other clubs started last season. And when it started we were also doing very well. I think it started around January and really destabilised us.

“Because players are also human beings. When people are talking about them they are bound to lose focus and concentration and their game sometimes does suffer.

“But at the moment I think we’ve had enough time to prepare them‚ and speak to them‚ because nothing was on the table.

“The CEO came out and said‚ and spoke to them as well‚ that nothing was on the table. Until something happens‚ they will be the first to know.

“So they are really focused for the team‚ they want to do well‚ they have ambitions that you are just as good as your last game.

“And look at what happened to the Olympics. We were looking forward to the Olympics team going out there [to Japan] and doing well‚ but it didn’t happen.

“So they know that they have to re-focus and start doing well again‚ otherwise you get forgotten very quickly in this game.

“They are focused. I’m quite happy about their attitude towards training. They haven’t changed‚ they are still the same.

“I’m looking forward to a good season because I believe this will make them a bit stronger and they will raise their game.”

Tembo was speaking in a press conference ahead of Matsatsantsa’s season-opening MTN8 quarterfinal against Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday evening.