SuperSport United end their bad run against Golden Arrows with a 3-1 win

SuperSport United ended their poor run against Lamontville Golden Arrows when they beat the Durban side 3-1 in a DStv Premiership match played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.

Goals from Tebogo Mokoena, Sipho Mbule and Thamsanqa Gabuza helped Kaitano Tembo's team beat Arrows, recording their first victory in the 2021-22 campaign after they opened with a goalless draw against Cape Town City on Sunday.

Arrows had beaten SuperSport in the MTN8 quarterfinals two weeks ago to add to the success they had in both league games against the Pretoria team last season.

The first 45 minutes produced nine attempts at goals by both sides in a match that had no shortage of attacking opportunities, with both sides losing possession too easily at times.

But the real difference came in the 29th minute when Iqraam Rayners broke free on the right before providing an inviting cross for Mokoena to mark his latest selection to Bafana Bafana with a goal.

Arrows tried to force their way back into the game in the second stanza but SuperSport pushed back by doubling their lead through a delightful looping header by Mbule after Bradley Grobler’s delivery early in the second half. Gabuza wrapped up the game with a third goal in the dying minutes.

Mbule will be part of Hugo Broos’s Bafana squad that will take on Zimbabwe and Ghana next month in the opening two 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

A consolation goal came too late in the game for Arrows when Siphamandla Sabelo beat Rownen Williams from the penalty spot after Siyabonga Nhlapo was judged to have fouled Pule Mmodi inside the area on the stroke of full-time.

The defeat is a bit of a setback for Abafana Basithende and their new coach Lehlohonolo Seema, who was looking to follow their 1-0 win against KwaZulu-Natal rivals Maritzburg United on Saturday with another one away from home.

Tembo will be pleased to have collected four points in the first two matches against teams that finished in the top half of the table last season.

While SuperSport will take a break until their next league game against AmaZulu in mid September, Arrows must quickly turn their attention to the MTN8 first leg semifinal encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday.